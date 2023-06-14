Does Elemental have a post-credits scene? It’s always a cause for celebration when there’s a new Pixar movie in cinemas. Certainly, we’ve spent some of our happiest hours at the multiplex having a good cry in front of several Toy Stories, a couple of Nemos, and one rat with excellent culinary skills.

Elemental is the latest contender to join the list of the best Pixar movies, tracking a romance between the fiery Ember (Leah Lewis) and the watery Wade (Mamoudou Athie) in a world where the classical elements live together and battle prejudices. With the pedigree of Pixar behind it, this could be one of the best animated movies of the year.

The MCU movies and DC movies have taught us to always be primed for more from the best movies when the credits roll. So does Elemental have a post-credits scene? Read on to find out.

Does Elemental have a post-credits scene?

Elemental does not have a mid-credits scene or a post-credits scene, but there is a sweet message from the director at the end of the credits.

If it’s only new footage that you’re interested in, then you can get up out of your seat as soon as the credits roll. But if you want to know a little more about the origins of one of this year’s most exciting new movies, it’s worth staying put.

Korean-American director Peter Sohn drew heavily from his own parents’ immigrant experience in making the movie, and the final moments of the credits pay tribute to his parents and to others whose stories were put into making Elemental resonate in the real world.

It’s a lovely moment that’s worth sticking around for. So if you’re keen to see that, check out our guide on how to watch Elemental. You can also find out why one part of the design almost resembled a scary Lord of the Rings character.

