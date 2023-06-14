Is Elemental streaming? How to watch the new Pixar movie

Is Elemental streaming? Pixar is back on the big screen with Elemental, telling a sweeping star-crossed lovers romance tale set in the most colorful of worlds. Of course, being Pixar, it has plenty of real-life resonance as well.

Elemental is a wholly original story for the studio behind many of the best animated movies, directed by long-time Pixar employee and The Good Dinosaur helmer Peter Sohn. It’s set in a city in which the four classical elements – fire, earth, air, and water – live together. The movie explores prejudice and the immigrant experience, alongside a love story between fire element Ember (Leah Lewis) and water element Wade (Mamoudou Athie).

So, if you can’t wait to see whether this joins the ranks of the best Pixar movies, keep on reading and find out how to watch Elemental, whether that’s in cinemas or on the best streaming services.

Where can I watch Elemental?

Elemental is out in US cinemas from Friday June 16, 2023. If you’re in the UK, you’ll have to wait until Friday July 7, 2023.

Despite the fact some Pixar movies in recent years have headed straight to Disney Plus, this one is a theatrical exclusive for now.

Is Elemental streaming?

Elemental is exclusive to cinemas now, but it will be available to stream on Disney Plus in the next few months. We’ve become accustomed now to new movies from Pixar making a fairly swift trip to Disney’s dedicated streaming platform, and we don’t expect Elemental to be any different.

Is Elemental on Netflix?

You can’t stream Elemental on Netflix right now, and it’s unlikely to show up any time soon. Disney movies don’t often end up on Netflix now the company has its own streamer, but we’ll keep an eye on the catalog just to make sure.

Is Elemental on Disney Plus?

Elemental isn’t on Disney Plus just yet, but we think it will be there around September 2023. In recent years, the theatrical window for Disney movies has been just a few months. Frankly, it could even arrive sooner depending on its fortunes at the multiplex.

Is Elemental on Prime Video?

Elemental is not on Prime Video right now, but we expect it to become available to rent or purchase in 2023. While it’s unlikely that Elemental will be made available for free to Amazon Prime subscribers, we think it will show up for digital purchase.

Is Elemental on Blu-ray?

Elemental is not yet available on Blu-ray. You likely won’t have to wait too long though. All of the other Pixar movies are available to own on disc, and we’ll let you know when Elemental joins them after its theatrical window.

