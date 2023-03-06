Lilo and Stitch live-action release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the Lilo and Stitch live-action release date? It made waves in 2002 by raking in good money at the box office, and quickly becoming a favourite movie for many Disney fans young and old — needless to say, the original Lilo and Stitch is a highlight in their animated catalogue.

The ‘2000s movie follows Lilo, a young girl being raised by her struggling older sister. The film tackled some heavy subjects and wasn’t afraid to get a little messy, but the chosen-family theme at the centre of the animated movie held everything together beautifully. It’s heartwarming, sad in places, and cheeky — a winning formula for many of the best family movies.

Good or bad news, depending on how you feel about the Disney live-action remakes, a Lilo and Stitch live-action remake is in the works. Following the massive box office success of previous movies in the same vein, it’s no shock the House of Mouse wants to drain this well. Likely to release theatrically and then end up on Disney Plus (the studio’s answer to competing streaming services) here’s everything we know so far about the Lilo and Stitch live-action release date.

Lilo and Stitch live-action release date speculation

There is no confirmed Lilo and Stitch live-action release date, but drawing on production patterns of similar movies, mid to late 2024 is as good a guess as any. The Hawaiian island of Kauaʻi is where the original was set. The location had a huge part to play in its tone and story, so it would make sense for this live-action remake to be a summer movie.

Previous live-action remakes released have often been in the March-May window. But it’s also worth noting the Snow White release date is currently slated for March, which may push Lilo and Stitch further out.

That being said, in recent years, sunny movies with lots of water such as James Cameron‘s Avatar The Way of Water and the DCU movie Aquaman have done really well with December release dates, likely due to audiences wanting to be whisked away out of the cold.

Lilo and Stitch live-action

plot speculation

While there may be some changes, this is a remake of the original movie and will almost certainly have the same plot.

Writers working on the script and Dean Fleischer Camp who directed one of the best movies of the last few years, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, have not clarified what will or won’t be changed. But if Disney’s track record is anything to go by, the plot is likely to follow the original story beats with a change to the visuals and perhaps some additions, such as added musical numbers like in 2019’s fantasy movie remake of Aladdin.

In the animated movie, Stitch crash lands on Earth and is adopted as a pet ‘dog’ by Lilo and her sister, Nani. The furry blue alien causes chaos initially but eventually proves himself to be a valued member of their household unit. Expect to see these plot points again.

Lilo and Stitch live-action cast speculation

The full cast has not been announced, but, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Zach Galifianakis is attached and so is Chris Sanders, who originally voiced the character of Stitch. We don’t know who Galifianakis will be in the movie, but one of the alien bounty hunters would be a perfect fit for an actor so good in comedy movies.

The casting for Lilo and Nani will be especially exciting, so stay tuned for updates when a full cast for the movie is announced. We don’t doubt there will be lots of famous faces.

That is currently all we know about the remake. 2002’s Lilo and Stitch is a beautiful and valued movie, so we can only hope Disney approaches it with love and care — in the hands of a talented director like Fleischer Camp, there may be nothing to worry about, but fans have been split on the remakes despite how much money they’ve been making.

