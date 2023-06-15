Is there a Pixar short before Elemental? We love Pixar movies here at The Digital Fix, but we also love the Pixar shorts. For decades now, they have provided us with a short, sweet dose of animated storytelling before the main features, as well as introducing us to great filmmakers.

Pixar has given us some of the best movies of the 21st century, and we have loved plenty of the shorts too, including Day & Night, Piper, and Bao. We haven’t had shorts packaged with any of the best Pixar movies since Incredibles 2 in 2018, so we were wondering whether Elemental would bring them back.

We have been hoping for years to see more Pixar shorts attached to the new movies from the studio behind some of the best animated movies ever. So is there a Pixar short before Elemental?

Is there a Pixar short before Elemental?

Yes, Elemental comes bundled in cinemas with the Pixar short film ‘Carl’s Date’, which is set in the world of Up.

The short follows Carl (Ed Asner) as he nervously prepares for a first date, asking for advice and moral support from his dog Dug (Bob Peterson). He’s also feeling guilty about seeking romance again after the death of his wife, Ellie. Nobody who has seen Up will need to be reminded about that emotionally brutal revelation.

The reunion between these two characters is given extra poignancy because Asner passed away in 2021, so Carl’s Date was one of the last pieces of work the beloved actor did. With that in mind, it’s well worth a cinema trip to see both Elemental and the warm-hearted short that comes before it.

