Frozen 3 release date – will there be another Disney movie?

What is Frozen 3’s release date? In 2013, the Disney movie, Frozen, took the world by a snowstorm, gifting all of us House of Mouse fans with a touching story, banging songs and the hilarious Disney princess Anna. Following the first animated movie‘s success, Frozen 2 was released in 2019, and since then, we’ve all been left wanting more and wondering what is next?

Set in the cold kingdom of Arendelle, the Frozen franchise follows the royal sisters Anna and Elsa. Thanks to Elsa’s magical ice powers, the two often have to confront the outside world and make sense of the unknown magic with the help of their close friends Olaf, Kristoff and Sven. In the last film, Frozen 2, we see Elsa fully embrace her mystical side, leaving Arendelle behind and Anna taking over the position of Queen. But despite the happy ‘ending’, there is still plenty of story possibilities, and let’s be honest, it is only a matter of time before Disney announce Frozen 3.

Although a sequel hasn’t been officially announced just yet, we here at The Digital Fix refuse to ‘let it go’. From its release date, cast, trailer and plot, we’ve gathered all the information about what Disney’s hypothetical plans may be.

Frozen 3 release date: When will Frozen 3 come out?

It’s bad news for Disney fans because currently, there is no release date for Frozen 3. Considering how there were six years between Frozen and Frozen 2, news on an updated schedule may take a while. However, Frozen 3 isn’t entirely off the table despite not being greenlit just yet. (that’s right, we can all still hope)

Frozen 2 $26.50 $13.95 View View Frozen 2 $17.99 $8.96 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Frozen 2 grossed a whopping $1.450 billion at the global box office, becoming the second highest-earning animated movie of all time. Considering its fantastic success, it is more than likely that Disney will want to revisit the IP in the future.

Speaking to Digital Spy in 2019 about Frozen 2, writer Jennifer Lee also spoke about the future of Frozen 3, saying that although there are no current plans for another movie set in Arendelle, we could always be heading back to that kingdom in the future.

“For us, this feels like what we set out to accomplish,” Lee explained. “It feels like the end, but the first one felt like the end when we did it. We don’t know.”

So yeah, currently, a set release date and confirmation on Frozen 3 is up in the air, but we are cautiously optimistic that that will change – hopefully sooner than six years this time. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

Frozen 3 trailer: Is there a trailer for Frozen 3?

I am afraid we are out in the cold on the Frozen 3 trailer front. Since the sequel hasn’t been greenlit yet, let alone begun production to provide footage for a teaser, there is no trailer for Frozen 3 ( I know, we are devastated too.)

Unhappy endings: Disney villains ranked

While it may not be a trailer, there is still plenty of Frozen content to enjoy in the meantime. Disney Plus currently has all of the Frozen movies available on its platform and a cute spin-off TV series called Olaf Presents. Disney Plus costs £7.99/ $7.99 per month or £79.90/$79.99 per year.

As you can see, there is plenty to hold us over until Frozen 3’s potential trailer drops, so it’s time to reach for your wallets and renew your Disney Plus subscriptions.

Frozen 3 plot: What will Frozen 3 be about?

So there is no official synopsis for Frozen 3, but considering all the loose ends and remaining possibilities in Anna and Elsa’s story after Frozen 2, we can begin to map out a potential plot for the hypothetical film.

At the end of Frozen 2, we learned the backstory of Elsa and Anna’s parents, as well as how they perished in the first movie back in 2013. It turns out that the two were travelling to Ahtohallan to discover the source of Elsa’s ice powers. We also learnt that the sisters’ grandfather cut off the neighbouring tribe Northuldra from the rest of the world for 34 years and is the cause of the war that has afflicted the two kingdoms for decades.

Magic! Best fantasy movies

After discovering the truth about their mother’s identity as Northuldran and freeing the trapped tribe by destroying the dam that Arendelle built in the past to weaken them, Elsa becomes the ‘fifth spirit’ and chooses to protect the magical forest where the Northuldrans reside. This basically means that Elsa has become the link between the spirit and the human world, leading Anna to replace her as Arendelle’s Queen since Elsa now has bigger and more mystical things to worry about.

Although Frozen 2 gave us plenty of juicy information about Elsa and Anna’s parents, Queen Iduna and King Agnarr, it did leave out a lot of details regarding their relationship and some blanks that need filling. We still don’t know how the two reconciled Iduna’s Northulda heritage when the kingdoms were still at war. As Elsa continues to explore the magical forest and Ahtohallan, it is likely that she will recover lost memories and may be able to fill us in on more details about her parents’ past.

We also are betting that Kristoff’s backstory may finally get explained. Considering how we still don’t know how Sven and Kristoff ended up on their own before meeting the rock trolls, it is high time that Disney gives us some answers. It was mighty suspicious how well Kristoff seemed to get on with the Northuldran people, who were also reindeer obsessed. Could Kristoff’s real parents have escaped before Arendelle trapped the tribe? Who knows, but we may be getting some detailed explanation with his character origins in the future.

Speaking of Kristoff, he proposed to Anna at the end of Frozen 2, yet we never saw the couple’s big day either. However, let’s be honest, a wedding isn’t enough to justify Frozen 3. A new crisis will have to emerge for a new movie to happen, where Elsa and Anna must come together to save the day.

Let it go! Best musicals

In an interview with Popculture.com, Gad (who plays Olaf) said how as things stand, there is peace in Arendelle, so in other words, there is no need for a new instalment – unless conflict comes up and disrupts the now happy ending of Anna and Elsa. “If there’s always a story worth telling, I’m sure that Jennifer Lee and the incredible team over at Disney animation will tell that story one day,” he explained.

It is really only a matter of time before Frozen 3 gets announced; however, judging from Gad’s words, it will feature a whole new story that will undoubtedly take us by surprise.

Frozen 3 cast: Who will be in Frozen 3?

It is pretty safe to say that if Frozen 3 gets made, its cast will be full of the iconic voices that we have come to know and love from the previous Disney entries. Kristen Bell will undoubtedly be back as our main Disney Queen Anna, with Idina Menzel returning as her magical sister Elsa. Josh Gad will likely reprise his role as the adorable snowman Olaf, and Jonathan Groff will probably appear as Anna’s reindeer obsessed beau Kristoff.

Here is the potential cast list for Frozen 3:

Kristen Bell as Anna

Idina Menzel as Elsa

Josh Gad as Olaf

Jonathan Groff as Kristoff

In Frozen 2, we also met an array of new characters with the introduction of Arendelle’s neighbouring tribe Northuldra with Jason Ritter as Ryder, and Rachel Matthews as Ryder’s sister Honeymaren. So it makes sense that if a new movie came out, there might be new friends for Anna and her gang to meet.

Come together: Best family movies

If Frozen 3 decides to delve more into Queen Iduna and King Agnarr’s past, too, we may see Evan Rachel Wood and Alfred Molina reprising their roles in the form of flashbacks. However, all of these cast speculations are just that – speculations, as nothing has been confirmed just yet. We will keep our eyes peeled for any news and clues that come our way.

And that is everything we know about Frozen 3! Here are our guides to the best Pixar movies and the best movies for kids for more animated magic.