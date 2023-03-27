Is Dungeons and Dragons movie streaming? How to watch the new movie

Is the Dungeons and Dragons movie streaming? Fans of the hugely popular role-playing game will be hoping they finally have a movie that matches the fun of the fantasy adventure game, after the disastrous previous attempts at bringing it to the big screen.

The Dungeons and Dragons movie release date presents an opportunity for a fantasy movie to finally reflect the colourful world of DnD on the big screen. And given the fact directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley gave us one of the best comedy movies in years with Game Night, the signs for the new movie are good.

Starring Chris Pine as a bard teaming with a group of misfits to track down a lost relic, this adventure movie will hope to banish the memory of those awful 2000s movies based on the game. If you want to know how to watch the Dungeons and Dragons movie, we’ve got you covered. It won’t come down to a roll of the dice.

How to watch the Dungeons and Dragons movie

The Dungeons and Dragons movie will be released exclusively into cinemas in the US and UK from March 31, 2023.

Role-playing game fans will have to pay a visit to their local multiplex in order to see the Dungeons and Dragons movie when it is first unveiled to the world. Early reviews are very positive, so it sounds like fans won’t be disappointed at all by the new movie.

With the likes of Hugh Grant, Fast and Furious cast member Michelle Rodriguez, and Bridgerton cast heart-throb Regé-Jean Page on the screen, it’s well worth a quest to the cinema.

Can I stream the Dungeons and Dragons movie?

Sadly, the Dungeons and Dragons movie is not currently on streaming platforms, as it’s a cinema exclusive for now.

However, the Dungeons and Dragons movie is a Paramount release and so it’s certainly possible that the movie will find itself on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the near future.

For now, though, it’s cinemas only, whether you’re a bard, a paladin, or a warlock.

