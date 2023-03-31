Dungeons and Dragons 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Dungeons and Dragons 2 release date? It is time to gather up your adventuring party, because Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has kickstarted a renewed cinematic obsession for the Forgotten Realms. With the 2023 movie giving us lore, Easter eggs and an introduction to the vast world of DnD, many fans are already wondering – what is next?

Set in the magical world of the Forgotten Realms, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows the adventure of the fugitive bard Edgin as he embarks on a quest to reunite with his daughter and retrieve an ancient relic. With the help of the barbarian Holga, sorcerer Simon, and druid Doric, Edgin must defeat monsters and dastardly Red Wizards to get his family back.

While the fantasy movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a happy ending, there is still plenty of story possibilities and DnD lore left to explore. With that in mind, an announcement for a Dungeons and Dragons 2 release date is only a matter of time. So in anticipation of the new movie, here is everything you need to know about the potential sequel.

Dungeons and Dragons 2 release date speculation

As of March 2023, there is no Dungeons and Dragons 2 release date. However, considering the large positive reception to the comedy movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, it seems like it is only a matter of time before Paramount greenlights a sequel.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, have also stated that while they hadn’t planned for one, they are open to follow-up films. “There was no pressure put on us to think in terms of a cinematic universe,” Goldstein said during a 2022 Comic-Con panel (via Collider).

“We obviously wanted to create characters and an environment that could grow, and that had the potential for more films, but that wasn’t at all in the forefront of our approach to this.”

So, really, a Dungeons and Dragons 2 release date announcement is extremely likely, and if all goes well, we should hear news sometime in early 2024.

Dungeons and Dragons 2 plot speculation

At the time of writing, we don’t know what the Dungeons and Dragons 2 plot will be. However, considering how Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ended happily, it is likely that any potential sequel will see the adventuring party facing a new threat and helping a new town.

In the last movie, we saw the gang becoming the heroes of Neverwinter, so we expect to see them venture off and start collecting those titles around the Forgotten Realms. There are also plenty of character stories that could be unpacked in a follow-up movie.

Doric’s home is still recovering from Forge’s deforestation antics, and Xenk Yendar, the paladin, has to deal with the Red Wizards trying to take over the world again.

And then there are the Harpers. It seems like Edgin is keen to leave his life of crime behind, and if that is the case, does that mean he will rejoin the Harpers for good? Or will we see him revert back to his old ways and drag his friends back into trouble with the law?

There are plenty of avenues that Dungeons and Dragons 2 could take, including a potential Forge jailbreak story. Either way, we are hopefully optimistic that Paramount will order a new adventure movie and kick-start a franchise for all of these adventurers! Keep your eyes on this page, as we will update you on the latest news.

Dungeons and Dragons 2 cast speculation

At the time of writing, there is no Dungeons and Dragons 2 cast list. However, we expect to see the main actors from the first movie return once a sequel is announced.

That means that Chris Pine will be back as Edgin, Michelle Rodriguez as Holga, Justice Smith as Simon, Sophia Lillis as Doric, and Chloe Coleman as Kira.

Although he wasn’t a major player in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, thanks to his connection with the Harpers and intriguing backstory, Regé-Jean Page as Xenk will likely return too.

Here is the potential Dungeons and Dragons 2 cast list:

Chris Pine as Edgin

Michelle Rodriguez as Holga Kilgore

Chloe Coleman as Kira Darvis

Justice Smith as Simon Aumar

Sophia Lillis as Doric

Regé-Jean Page as Xenk Yendar

Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam

While we expect a bunch of new villains in a follow-up movie, Hugh Grant as Forge was a highlight, and we hope that he returns in some aspect – either as another baddie or as a character seeking redemption.

It is unlikely that Daisy Head as Sofina will return, but we also are willing to bet that new Red Wizards will replace her in a sequel too. Or perhaps, the Red Wizards will be getting a fresh bunch of allies?

While filming, Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, extras dressed as the Cult of the Dragon were spotted in full costume. So, who knows, maybe we will get a new set of movie villains in Dungeons and Dragons 2. Stay tuned for updates.

