Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ending explained

How does Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves end? A new adaptation of Dungeons and Dragons is finally here, giving us a fresh fantastical epic story to sink our teeth into. But with tabletop easter eggs, hefty lore and plenty of action scenes, let’s be honest; it’s easy to get distracted while watching Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Set in the Forgotten Realms, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves tells the story of Edgin (Chris Pine), who, with the help of his friend Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), seeks to reunite with his daughter Kira and expose the truth behind his imprisonment. After being double-crossed by his old ally Forge (Hugh Grant) – now the Lord of Neverwinter and Kira’s guardian – Edgin must assemble an adventuring party to right the wrongs of the past in the new movie.

There is drama, roly-poly dragons, ancient relics, and even some Red Wizard conspiracies. In short, the new Dungeons & Dragons movie has a lot to keep track of, and you may be wondering, how does Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves end exactly? Well, we are here to help! Below we go over the fantasy movie‘s story, break down its climax, and unpack if there is any room for a sequel in the future too. Warning major spoilers ahead!

How does Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves end?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ends with a heist, a tense Owl-Bear fight, and plenty of action. Throughout the comedy movie, we see that Edgin has been trying to reunite with his daughter and break into Forge’s vault to prove that he never abandoned her.

Edgin is determined to expose the truth: to show his daughter that they were separated after Forge and the Red wizard Sofina betrayed him and Holga while trying to retrieve an ancient relic that could bring back Kira’s dead mother – the tablet of reawakening. And so, like any good charismatic bard, Edgin puts his people skills and charm to work, crafting a plan to retrieve the tablet and reunite with Kira.

After travelling around the Forgotten realms, Edgin and Holga finally have everything they need to put their big heist into action. They have the skills and help of the Druid Doric and Simon, the sorcerer who – with his Hither and Thither Staff and teleportation skills – can get everyone inside of Forge’s vault during the newly reopened games of Neverwinter.

However, it turns out that the vault was empty the entire time, and the gang soon find themselves cornered by Forge and Sofina. The baddies decide to trap the heroes in the aforementioned deadly games as punishment – and oh boy, what a punishment it is. These games aren’t your typical competitive affairs but, instead, resemble the life-and-death matches of gladiators paired with some fancy puzzles.

The party soon find themselves evading monsters, dodging traps, and having to rely on Holga’s melee skills as Doric and Simon’s magic has been blocked by magic-resistant bracelets. After plenty of running, fighting, and close calls with death, Doric – who managed to get her powers pack after a Gelatinous Cube dissolved her restraint bracelet – has a risky idea to escape the maze.

Throwing her team into a Gelatinous Cube that is blocking a secret passage, she turns herself into a snake and manages to escape the monster and pull her friends out just before they can be dissolved by the jelly-like foe.

And miraculously, not only did none lose any limbs during this whole affair, but the crew got extremely lucky in their new location. The party find themselves in an underground room filled with treasure, where Edgin finds the tablet of reawakening. Everything seems to have been resolved. Edgin confronts Forge, gets his daughter back, and has his treasure – however, Sofina isn’t too keen on happily ever afters.

It turns out that the Games were an excuse for Sofina to use her powers and turn the audience into her undead slaves. Seeing the looming black cloud over the arena where they just escaped from, Edgin and the party return to save the day. The gang decide that lives are worth more than gold…literally, and uses a teleportation spell to scatter Forge’s treasure outside the arena in order to lure the audience outside of Sofina’s clutches.

Furious, Sofina attacks the party. However, she is eventually defeated after Kira slams an anti-magic bracelet from the games on the wizard’s hand. But not before Holga gets a fatal wound. As Holga lies dying, Edgin decides to use the tablet of reawakening on his friend instead of his dead wife, giving up his only chance to reunite with his true love. However, his decision was ultimately the right one, as all the party are reunited.

So, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has a happy ending. The Red Wizards are thwarted, the party are announced as the heroes of Neverwinter, and Forge is taken to prison – the same one where Edgin and Holga escaped from at the beginning of the adventure movie (talk about karma).

Is there a post-credit scene in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Yes, there is a post-credit scene in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. At the end of the movie, after the mid-credits, fans will have the chance to see a joke scene where one of the revived corpses from earlier in the movie is still alive.

Earlier in the film, we saw that Holga led the gang to a cemetery of the fallen barbarians of her clan. In order to locate a helmet needed to break an Arcane seal, Simon uses a table to revive the dead, who will return to the afterlife after they answer a set number of questions. And well, since the zombie in the post-credits still has to answer another question before the spell wears off, he is stuck in the land of the living.

The poor guy just wants to return to his eternal rest and is pleading for someone to ask him anything so that he can return to his typical dead state. The scene is short and funny but doesn’t add any major plot developments or hints towards a sequel. So, really it is up to you if you want to stick around and see it.

Will there be a Dungeons & Dragons 2?

Currently, there is no confirmation of a Dungeons & Dragons 2 release date. However, this is the Forgotten Realms that we are talking about, and there is still plenty left of the fantastical world, lore, and adventuring campaigns that could be explored.

The directors of the new movie, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, have also clarified that, while there are no plans right now, they are open to expanding their work into a franchise. “There was no pressure put on us to think in terms of a cinematic universe,” Goldstein said during a 2022 Comic-Con panel (via Collider).

“We obviously wanted to create characters and an environment that could grow, and that had the potential for more films, but that wasn’t at all in the forefront of our approach to this.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves does end pretty happily, so if a new movie were to come about, it is likely that the gang will be facing a new foe – or perhaps have to deal with the Red Wizards’ revenge.

If that were the case, hopefully, we will see more DnD class types, monsters, and DnD races introduced too. It all depends on the performance of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at the box office, as well as the studio’s decision on whether financially a new movie series is worth it. So, keep your fingers crossed, friends!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out in cinemas now. For more information, click here to read out Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves review and find out why we think it is one of 2023’s best movies. Or you can dive into more fantasy with our list of the best Lord of the Rings characters of all time.