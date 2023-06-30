An underrated Denzel Washington movie is leaving Netflix tomorrow

Given he’s one of the best actors of all time, there may be a struggle when trying to choose which Denzel Washington feature to watch. From gripping thrillers to intense drama movies, he’s proven time and time again that there’s nothing he can’t do.

And everyone knows it, too. As a ten-time Academy Award nominee (and a two-time winner), Denzel Washington is without a doubt one of the industry’s greatest glories.

But there’s one Denzel Washington movie that, if you haven’t had the chance to see, you’d better get to it. While it currently sits on the Netflix streaming service, it won’t be for much longer.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) is a thriller movie starring Washington alongside John Travolta. The premise is simple: a group of hijackers board a subway train in New York and take the passengers hostage, forcing a dispatcher Walter Garber (Washington) to become an unassuming hero.

As of tomorrow, the action movie will no longer be available on Netflix, so you’d better clear your schedule for today to make sure you catch this one if it’s on your list.

The Taking of Pelham 123 is actually the third adaptation of the John Godey novel of the same name. Aside from Washington’s version, there was also a 1974 movie starring Walter Matthau and Robert Shaw, and a 1998 TV movie starring Vincent D’Onofrio.

Generally, the film wasn’t critically soaring when compared to the ’74 original, and sits at a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes, but if you’re looking for some mindless high-stakes action, then there are worse things to spend your Friday night watching.

