Shazam 2 – What is the Justice Society in the DC Universe?

What is the Justice Society? The less glamorous DC super-team has now popped up several times in the big screen DC Universe, and it seems these heroes could well have a part to play in James Gunn’s plans for the future in his new role as DC boss.

The DC movies are in something of a tangle as things stand, with a few new movies still heading into cinemas before Gunn’s Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters phase of projects begins with the Superman Legacy release date.

Shazam and the wider Shazam cast are among the characters with an uncertain future once Gunn gets the keys to the superhero movie franchise. In the wake of the Shazam 2 ending, though, you might have some questions about the Justice Society. And we’re here to answer them.

What is the Justice Society?

Referred to in the comics as the Justice Society of America, the Justice Society is a team of superheroes. They made their DCU debut in the pretty dismal 2022 action movie Black Adam. In that movie, their boss Amanda Waller – who also oversees the Suicide Squad – sent them to combat the threat posed by Dwayne Johnson’s uber-powerful character.

This version of the Justice Society was led by Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and also featured Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). They end the movie on good terms with Adam, teaming with him in the third act to take down DC villain Sabbac.

Doctor Fate appears on the list of everyone who dies in Black Adam, so a new version of the team likely won’t feature him. But the others are still out there in the DC world.

Is the Justice Society in Shazam 2?

The Justice Society does not appear in Shazam 2, but the Shazam 2 post-credits scene features Shazam being recruited into the group.

After being revived by Wonder Woman during the Shazam 2 ending, a mid-credits scene finds the character messing around with his powers and some cans at some abandoned location. He is approached by Peacemaker cast members Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, who want to recruit him into a team at Waller’s instruction.

Shazam hears the word “Justice” and excitedly accepts, before learning that they were actually talking about the Justice Society rather than the Justice League. Given the fact Black Adam is traditionally a major enemy of Shazam, this is an intriguing thread to set up for the future of both characters.

To see Shazam’s introduction to the Justice Society for yourself, find out how to watch Shazam 2. And to see what we thought of the movie, read our Shazam 2 review.

Or for more on the wider DC world, we have guides to the biggest upcoming comic book movies and TV series, including The Brave and the Bold release date, the Lanterns release date, and the Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow release date.