Peacemaker season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the Peacemaker season 2 release date? In 2021, James Gunn and John Cena asked DCU fans a simple question: “Do ya really wanna? Do ya really wanna taste it?” The “it” in question was Peacemaker – a HBO Max TV spin-off featuring The Suicide Squad character of the same name – and the answer was yes. People did want to taste it.

Peacemaker was a huge hit commercially and critically, with more and more viewers tuning in each week to watch Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker (Cena), and his team try and save the world from an invasion of parasitic mind-controlling butterflies. It’s unsurprising then that Warner Bros execs couldn’t wait to greenlight this popular TV series for a second season.

But what does the future hold for costumed psychopaths Peacemaker and Vigilante (Adrian Chase)? What does Adebayo‘s (Danielle Brooks) decision to leak Task Force X to the world mean for the team and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland)? Will John Economos (Steve Agee) get the confidence to stop dying his beard? Well, if you’ve got questions, we have answers. Here’s everything we know about the Peacemaker season 2 release date.

Peacemaker season 2 release date speculation

We’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is that Peacemaker season 2 is definitely coming. Gunn confirmed it himself. The bad news is that as of February 2023, we don’t know the Peacemaker season 2 release date.

Gunn’s got his hands full at the moment with the MCU movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. It’s not all bad news, though. Gunn will reportedly be directing and writing all seven episodes of the new season once he’s done with his superhero movie.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max,” Gunn said in a statement following the announcement.

“To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience, in turn, has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season 2.”

Peacemaker also made it through the raft of DC cancellations that happened in August 2022. We also didn’t get any mention of it when Gunn announced the new DCU Chapter 1 slate.

Peacemaker season 2 Cast speculation

There’s been no official word from Gunn on which cast members are definitely returning. That said, Gunn’s tweet announcing Peacemaker season 2 featured all the surviving members of Task Force X introduced in the first season.

We can predict then that the Peacemaker season 2 cast will be:

John Cena as Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Steve Agee as John Economos

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Robert Patrick also returned as August ‘Auggie’ Smith. While Auggie died after Peacemaker put a bullet through his head, the season finale hinted Chris is still haunted by his father, even hallucinating that he was sitting with him in the episode’s dying moments.

In an interview with Michael Rosenbaum for his Podcast Inside of You, Patrick promised Auggie would have a lot of fun as a ghost. “To be honest with you, I think this could be the funniest f–king stuff ever, with the dad as the ghost,” Patrick said. “In my own mind I’m trying to think of the scenarios James is gonna come up with, and there’s a lot he could do. It’s unlimited, because I’m a f*cking ghost, dude!”

We also hope Viola Davis reprises the role of Amanda Waller as well. The first series ended with her daughter exposing Waller’s Suicide Squad to the world, so it makes sense for her to be out for revenge, even if that means hurting her daughter, Adebayo.

Unfortunately, we’re unlikely to see Chukwudi Iwuji in the new season. His character – Clemson Murn and the Butterfly puppeting his meat suit – met their end during a tense standoff with the Butterfly leader Goff.

Peacemaker season 2 plot speculation

Honestly, with Gunn scripting these new episodes, we’ve no idea. We would never have predicted season 1 would tell a story about alien butterflies taking over the planet, so we wouldn’t want to try and predict where Gunn will take things.

That said, there are a few dangling plot threads left over the first season. The first is Peacemaker’s guilt for killing his dad, Auggie, despite the abuse he put Chris and his brother through.

In the final episode, Peacemaker hallucinates his dad berating him, causing the already unhinged hero to act even more violently. It’s possible, nay likely, this will be something that comes up in season 2.

There’s also the fallout of Adebayo’s decision to reveal what’s going on at Belle Reve to the world. With the Suicide Squad scheme now revealed, it’s likely that Amanda Waller will be disgraced. Might Waller come for the team that ruined her good name? It’s possible the fact she was exposed by her own daughter may curtail her need for revenge but you never can tell with Waller.

When asked by Variety if he knew where the show was going, Gunn admitted he had a vague idea but insisted character stuff comes first for him.

“I’m still playing with a lot of different things,” he explained. “The most important thing for me in the first season was who Peacemaker was and where was he going – what was his personal journey?… So I know where Peacemaker starts and where he ends, but I’m playing with other ideas around that and how that’s gonna play out.”

Will Peacemaker season 2 have more DCU cameos?

In a word: yes. Gunn told GamesRadar he’s planning plenty more cameos, like the appearance of the Justice League at the end of season one, although he can’t guarantee it’ll be the League every time.

“I think we’re going to see more connections in some other stuff as we move forward with Peacemaker and other shows at HBO Max. So those [cameos] will keep coming,” Gunn says. “I don’t know if the Justice League is going to show up in every season of Peacemaker; that might be a one-time thing. We’ll see!”

If we pick anyone to turn up in season 2 from the wider DCU, it would be Peacemaker’s old buddy Bloodsport. We’re sure those two could do with a good chat. Then again, if we’re not getting a new Superman movie or Man of Steel 2 any time soon, maybe the big blue boy scout could appear in Peacemaker?

Is there a Peacemaker season 2 trailer?

Sorry, Peacemaker’s second season hasn’t started filming yet, so your chances of watching it any time soon are about as likely as seeing Wonder Woman’s invisible plane, i.e. not very likely. You can watch the Peacemaker season 1 trailer below.

If you like your superheroes slightly moodier, check our article ranking the Batman actors. If you're more interested in their distinguished competition, we've got an entire article ranking the MCU movies, or if you prefer TV, you may like our ranking of the Marvel series.