James Gunn shares Peacemaker season 2 update and it’s good news

Peacemaker season 2 is still happening, guys! And I don’t just know this because John Cena follows me on Twitter, but because James Gunn, the comedy series‘ showrunner, said as much. Amid all the new movies and TV series announced as part of the rebooted DCU, fans were worried that Peacemaker may be left in the dust. But speaking on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, James Gunn, reaffirmed his commitment to our favorite anti-hero.

“Peacemaker’s coming back right after Superman. That’s my next thing,” the filmmaker affirmed.

Along with Peter Safran, James Gunn took over as the co-chairman of DC Studios in late 2022. As part of their takeover, the pair announced that the DCEU would be put out of its misery as they built up a new DC Universe from scratch, starting with their first phase entitled Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters.

The first thing on their slate is an all-new Superman movie, with the Superman Legacy release date currently set as July 11, 2025. With that in mind, we can probably expect the Peacemaker season 2 release date to be sometime in 2025 — although the 2023 Writers Strike may lead to the show being delayed further.

Still, at least we definitely know it's on the cards.