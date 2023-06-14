How long is The Flash runtime?

How long is The Flash? DC is taking on time travel and the multiverse in one of its most epic movies to date. The Flash has been a long time coming, and it’ll be a long time watching too.

Let’s face it, the DC Universe is not alone when it comes to pushing its best superhero movies in increasingly epic directions. Either fortunately or unfortunately, depending on your perspective, that means the new movies are getting longer. So, with The Flash release date upon us, we’re set to spend a pretty lengthy stretch of time with The Flash cast.

But how long is The Flash? We’ve zoomed into the Speed Force and found out how much time you’ll have to spend in the cinema to experience every moment of one of the 2023 movies comic book fans have had to wait longest to watch.

How long is The Flash?

It’s time to free up a whole evening, because The Flash runtime is 2 hours and 24 minutes.

DC movies have form for butt-numbing running times, with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman 1984 both clocking in at 151 minutes. That’s more than two and a half hours.

Of course, all of these movies are dwarfed by Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aka the Snyder Cut, which runs to over four hours (242 minutes). Thankfully, that one was released on streaming services, so we could use the pause button. Our bladders were thankful.

The Flash might be a hefty chunk of movie, but we had a really good time with it, as we explained in our The Flash review. If you’ve seen the movie and you’re still confused by it all, check out our The Flash ending explained. Alternatively, we’ve answered the question: how fast is The Flash?

For more of the best movies in the DCU, read about the Superman Legacy release date and the Swamp Thing release date. We’ve also written about the easter egg that introduces James Gunn to the DCU and explained why Michael Keaton is the best Batman.