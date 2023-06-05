The Flash cast and characters – every actor from the new DC movie

Who is in The Flash movie cast? For a while there, this question wasn’t the one on every DCU fan’s lips. They wanted to know if The Flash movie would even get made because, for a while, even that prospect looked doubtful following countless delays over the past decade.

First teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ezra Miller’s Flash has been racing around the DCU for seven years plus, but here we are now at the finish line, finally ready to watch the Scarlet Speedster take center stage in his own DCU movie for the very first time.

After such a long gestation period, not to mention the film’s foray into DC’s multiverse, many fans might be wondering who will actually appear in the superhero movie. Well, The Digital Fix has got you covered. With the film fast approaching, we have scoured the multiverse to find out everything you need to know about The Flash movie cast and characters, including a few familiar faces who we thought we might never see on screen again.

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash

After he was doused in chemicals and struck by lightning, Barry Allen developed the power to tap into the Speed Force, which transformed him into the Fastest Man Alive. Upon discovering his abilities, Batman enlisted Barry in the Justice League, where he became a full-fledged superhero. Expect to see more than just one Ezra Miller in The Flash when Barry ventures into the multiverse and meets at least one more alternate counterpart from another reality.

This will be Miller’s first time playing Barry in a leading role following a cameo in Batman v Superman and their supporting turn in Justice League. Out of the spandex, Miller is best known for standout roles in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and We Need to Talk About Kevin, which were followed by a continuing role in The Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl

After Henry Cavill’s highly publicized departure from DC, his Superman has been replaced in The Flash by Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, Kal-El’s cousin. The trailer reveals that Kara has been imprisoned by Russian forces, so it’s up to Barry and his allies to break her out so she can help fend off the invading Kryptonian forces.

Sasha Calle earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for her role as Lola Rosales on a CBS soap opera named The Young and the Restless. Not only is The Flash her feature film debut, but Calle’s turn as Kara also marks the first time a Latina actress has played Supergirl on screen.

Michael Shannon as General Zod

Michael Shannon is back as General Zod, a Kryptonian general who wields the same powers as Superman. He was controversially killed by Supes himself back in 2013’s Man of Steel, but Zod is now back in The Flash, where he leads the invading Kryptonian forces in their battle against Earth.

Reports suggest that Shannon was initially hesitant to reprise the role of Zod until he received Man of Steel director Zack Snyder’s blessing to go ahead and play him again. Aside from this role in the DC Universe, Shannon is best known for parts in 99 Homes, The Midnight Special, and Knives Out, as well as TV shows like Boardwalk Empire and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen

Barry’s father, Henry Allen, was wrongly convicted of his wife’s murder, which motivated The Flash to become a forensic scientist and prove his dad’s innocence long before the Speed Force came calling. Henry is Barry’s emotional anchor, the man he turns to when he needs help and advice, even from behind bars.

Henry looks a little different here, and that’s because Ron Livingston has replaced actor Billy Crudup in the role following scheduling conflicts with his series The Morning Show. This key role is in safe hands, though, as Livingston is a seasoned pro who has appeared in everything from Office Space and The Conjuring to TV’s Band of Brothers and Boardwalk Empire.

Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen

Nora Allen is the whole reason we’re in this mess, well, kinda, and that’s because all the multiverse issues we’re facing now stem from Barry traveling back in time to prevent his mother’s murder. By doing so, The Flash inadvertently wrecks the timeline, leading to a dangerous collision of words across different dimensions.

Verdú’s career in her native Spain and beyond spans almost four decades. Across that time, she’s won two Goya Awards for Best Actress, which is essentially the Spanish Oscars, and she’s left her mark in classic movies such as Belle Époque, Y tu mamá también, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth.

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

Iris West is the Lois Lane to Barry’s Superman. She’s the main love interest who’s always played a pivotal role in every incarnation of The Flash to date. We haven’t seen much of her yet on screen, though, as Kierse Clemons’s role in 2016’s Justice League suffered from major edits, some of which have since been restored in Zack Snyder’s extended edition cut. Expect to see lots of Iris in Barry’s immediate future.

After making an early impact in TV shows like Austin & Ally, Transparent and Extant, Kiersey Clemons was cast as Iris West in Justice League, but the road to a bigger role in The Flash movie has been a long, drawn-out process. During that wait, Clemons has starred in a bunch of other films, including Dope, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Hearts Beat Loud, and the Lady and the Tramp Disney live-action remake.

Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman

On the hunt for Batman, our Flash stumbles across a very different version of the Dark Knight, one this Barry has never met before. Of course, Michael Keaton’s Caped Crusader is someone fans are far more familiar with as his legendary take on Batman took center stage in Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns, two of the most influential superhero movies ever made.

It looks like The Flash will ignore subsequent versions of Bruce Wayne that appeared after, such as Val Kilmer and George Clooney’s Batmen from Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, respectively. Batman made Michael Keaton a household name, but he’s known for countless other roles too, including Beetlejuice and then his Oscar-nominated role in Birdman, which kick-started a career resurgence in 2014.

Since then, Keaton has played critically acclaimed roles in Spotlight and Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was followed by his Emmy and Golden Globe-winning performance in the Hulu limited TV series Dopesick.

Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Michael Keaton’s Caped Crusader isn’t the only Batman set to return as Ben Affleck will also reprise his role as Bruce Wayne from earlier DC movies too. As a mentor to Barry, this version of Batman will have a big impact on the film emotionally, even if he’s not in it for long, reportedly.

This will be one of the last times that Ben Affleck plays Batman ahead of DC’s movie slate reboot, but it’s not like he’ll be out of work. Ever since Affleck won an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting (alongside Matt Damon), he’s been a Hollywood mainstay, even after his career went on a downward turn following the success of Armageddon and Pearl Harbour.

2006’s Hollywoodland and then Gone Baby Gone kick-started his comeback story, which led to another Oscar, this time for producing Argo, a film Affleck also directed. Recent roles both in front of and behind the camera include dramas such as The Tender Bar, The Last Duel, and Air, which came out earlier this year.

