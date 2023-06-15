The Flash 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is The Flash 2 release date? The Scarlet Speedster’s latest movie is finally here, but as we move into a new era of DC under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, many fans may be wondering if we’ll see a follow-up to Barry Allen’s new outing in The Flash 2.

As mentioned above, the DCU is changing, and with that in mind, all the best DC characters’ fates are uncertain. It can be hard staying invested, but The Flash has a pretty good shot at a happy franchise ending. In the new movie The Flash, fans saw the superhero fully break open the DC multiverse as he raced back in time to save his mom from murder. With alternate dimensions now canon, the new DC movie has made tons possible in the franchise, including a potential sequel.

With that in mind, The Digital Fix has gathered all the information that you need to know about a hypothetical follow-up superhero movie. From The Flash 2 release date, cast, and possible story, we’ve done some investigating that would make Batman proud. Warning: minor spoilers ahead!

The Flash 2 release date speculation

We expect that once The Flash 2 is greenlit, it will release sometime in 2026. While The Flash 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet, Andy Muschietti did mention during its CinemaCon screening that if the film does well at the box office, it’s possible that we’ll see a sequel. So Barry Allen’s DC future is definitely still alive and well, folks!

However, if The Flash does go ahead, it will have to fit around DC’s upcoming slate of releases under new DC studio head James Gunn’s Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters plan. From the outline of future releases, we know that the new Superman movie, Superman: Legacy, is coming out in 2025.

With that in mind, The Flash 2 will be after that title at least, making its release date the fall of 2026 at the earliest. Keep in mind nothing has been confirmed yet, though. We’ll know more once The Flash’s final box-office figures are released and Warner Bros decides on the hero’s cinematic future.

The Flash 2 cast speculation

The Flash 2’s cast is the biggest question mark surrounding the potential production, but it’s likely that Ezra Miller will be back as Barry Allen.

Miller has been the subject of controversy following multiple allegations of abuse, harassment, burglary, and more. However, Warner Bros and the DC team have been very vocal on the star’s commitment to recovery, and with Miller issuing an apology in 2022, it seems like they will keep The Flash gig.

This could all possibly change under Gunn’s new plan for the DCU, and we could get a full reboot with a recasting of the character, just like Henry Cavill’s Superman, who won’t be returning for Superman: Legacy.

But for now, we are pretty confident that Miller will return as Barry, and Kiersey Clemons will be back as the love interest Iris West. We are also willing to bet that Maribel Verdú will be back in the form of flashbacks as Barry’s deceased mom and Ron Livingston will appear once again as Barry’s dad. Stay tuned as more casting news heads our way!

Here is the expected The Flash 2 cast list:

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen (aka The Flash)

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen

What will The Flash 2 be about?

We expect that The Flash 2 story will see Barry engaging in more DC dimensional jumps and potentially encountering the iconic villain, the Reverse-Flash, as he continues to search for his mother’s killer.

To be clear, this is currently speculation on our end as The Flash 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but going by the DC comics and the ending of The Flash, we believe our guess is pretty solid. During The Flash ending, we see that Barry’s mom’s murderer is still at large, and if you’ve read the DC comics, you know that this line of questioning will introduce the Reverse-Flash.

We also think that the fact that Batman changed completely means more dimensional trouble is brewing that could tie into the future DCU under Gunn and Safran. That’s right; we are guessing that The Flash 2 won’t be a reboot of the DC character as we head into the new era of DC. Instead, we predict a continuation of the first movie. This is for two reasons.

Firstly, The Flash’s time-traveling and dimension-breaking antics will arguably let him be able to move through the DCU canon and exist in the previous DCEU as well as the new DCU. And also, director Andy Muschietti previously shared how The Flash’s direct sequel isn’t off the table yet.

“We didn’t talk about it. I think that we’re all waiting to see how this movie does,” he said during the CinemaCon screening of The Flash.

“There’s excitement about continuing the story, especially if this movie’s successful. Of course, there’s an architecture in DC that is brewing, and it’s being created.

“And the question is, will this new architecture absorb this story? The good thing about the multiverse is that it is possible. The multiverse allows all of these different worlds to coexist and interact. And so, hopefully, yes. We don’t know yet. That’s the truth.”

The story for The Flash 2, then, really depends on how the character would best fit into Gunn’s upcoming slate. However, as we mentioned above, we expect the future film to deal with more dimension-hopping and even the introduction of the Reverse-Flash.

Is there a trailer for The Flash 2?

Sorry speedy pals, but there’s no trailer for The Flash 2 just yet, and we don’t expect there will be until 2026.

The Flash 2 has yet to be confirmed, and since it isn’t part of DC’s upcoming slate of releases, we don’t expect to see any teasers for at least a couple of years.

Obviously, this may change. The Flash could make a killing at the box office and cause Warner Bros to push for a sequel sooner rather than later. But for now, this is just wishful thinking. Fans can check out the trailer for The Flash movie below while we await updates.

Where can I watch The Flash?

The Flash hit UK cinemas on Wednesday June 14, 2023, and US audiences can see it from June 16.

So, considering that the first movie had an exclusive theatrical run, we assume that The Flash 2 will be available to watch in theaters, too, once it releases. But that doesn’t mean that the film won’t move to streaming eventually.

Warner Bros owns the streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max), so we are guessing that The Flash will end up there eventually. UK readers will likely get access to the film online via Sky and NOW once it becomes available on digital platforms too. Keep your eyes on this guide as we update you on the latest details!

For more on the speedy hero, you can read our The Flash review and find out who is in The Flash cast. We also have guides on everything you need to know about the Aquaman 2 release date, and the best movies of all time.