Is The Flash faster than Superman? It’s been a long road to the silver screen for The Flash, but after nearly a decade of waiting, the Scarlet Speedster’s first solo movie is finally in cinemas.

Basically, it’s a big day to be a DCU fan, and interest in The Flash has probably never been higher (Sorry, Grant Gustin fans, we loved the Arrowverse). If you want to know what we made of the Fastest Man Alive’s first DC movie, you can read our Flash review, but let’s be honest, that’s not why you’re here.

You’re here because you want to know, ‘Is The Flash faster than Superman?’ Well, that’s a pretty easy question to answer, and we don’t even have to spoil anything about the new superhero movie!

Is The Flash faster than Superman?

Yes, The Flash is faster than Superman. In the more recent DC movies, we’ve seen Barry move faster than the speed of light, while Superman seems limited to slightly more realistic speeds.

Even in the comicbooks, where Supes has occasionally been seen to move faster than light, he’s still a lot slower than The Flash. The most dramatic example of this comes in Geoff John’s story, The Flash Rebirth, when Barry finds himself pursued by the Man of Steel.

As Barry runs, Clark quickly catches up with the Scarlet Speedster and reminds his friend that they’ve raced before, adding he’s even won some of those races. With a look of irritation, Barry reminds Superman, “Those were charity, Clark” before easily outpacing his Kryptonian colleague.

If you love Barry Allen as much as we do, then you should check out some of the wonderful articles we’ve prepared to celebrate The Flash finally hitting cinemas. We’ve got a full breakdown of The Flash cast, an article explaining how to watch The Flash, and we’ve even answered the big question, ‘How fast is The Flash?‘

That’s not all. We recreated Barry’s ‘Flash sandwich and went on a run‘ to see what happened, and believe it or not, we were pleasantly surprised. Finally, if you want to know about all the new movies coming to the DCU, we’ve got guides breaking down everything you need to know about the Aquaman 2 release date and the Superman Legacy release date.