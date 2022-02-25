Micheal Keaton teases Batman return with new suit photo

It almost feels like we’ve gone back in time, doesn’t it? Fans of Batman are getting excited about Michael Keaton suiting up as the Caped Crusader; what is this, 1989? No, Keaton is currently shooting for the upcoming Batgirl movie, where he will once again don the famous cowl to protect the streets of Gotham City. And, the Batman actor has taken to Instagram recently to share a tantalising teaser for fans.

The actor first portrayed the Dark Knight in Tim Burton’s Batman movie in 1989, and the follow-up Batman Returns in 1992. Keaton’s last outing there bears many similarities to Robert Pattinson‘s upcoming superhero detective movie The Batman, which will also feature Batman villains Catwoman and Penguin.

But, while Pattinson prepares for his own Batverse to begin on March 4, 2022, Keaton is returning to the iconic role once more. With Matt Reeves‘ The Batman being a separate entity altogether, the rumours are that we could well end up seeing Keaton become the key Batman in the DCEU for many movies to come.

Keaton, who also played Spider-Man villain Vulture in the first of Tom Holland‘s Spidey trilogy in the MCU, is heading back to his roots in the world of DC, and has shared this Instagram post of the Batsuit silhouette while on set for Batgirl.

Batgirl is set to release on streaming service HBO Max at some point in 2022. And, of course, we can expect to see Keaton show up as Batman again in the upcoming time travel movie The Flash, a movie that will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the DCEU.

While we wait for that, Bat-fans can check out Robert Pattinson in action in The Batman very soon, with that thriller movie set to hit theatres on March 4, 2022.