Batgirl co-director teases Black Canary appearance

Batgirl co-director Bilall Fallah has got fans thinking Black Canary will appear in the upcoming DCEU movie. Fallah fanned the flames of speculation when she shared some fan art on Instagram, which featured Michael Keaton’s Batman, Leslie Grace’s Batgirl, and Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary.

The piece, which was drawn by Brazilian artist Flávio Antunes’, may not be an official announcement that Smollet is joining the cast, but it’s done nothing to stop rampant fan speculation that Black Canary will return to help Batgirl. The superheroic duo has a history in the comics, teaming up in Batgirl: Year One, and there have been plenty of rumours that Smollett will appear in the film.

If she does appear, she’ll be joining a stacked cast. Aside from the aforementioned Grace who’s playing the titular hero, Keaton will once again don the cape and cowl for the action movie, but wait, there’s more! J. K. Simmons is reprising the role of Commissioner Gordon while Brendan Fraser is getting in on the superhero fun by playing the villain Firefly.

Smollett’s appearance would also tee up her own spin-off, which was announced last year. While it’s early days for the Black Canary movie, The Hollywood Reporter has claimed the film is being developed for the streaming service, HBO Max.

Is this Jurnee Smollett/Blacl Canary confirmed for #Batgirl then? pic.twitter.com/2VeUj17Z6a — craig williams (@glasgowmixtape) February 1, 2022

THR reports that Smollett will star in the Black Canary spin-off, which Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green is writing. The film is one of several DCEU projects heading straight to streaming, including Blue Beetle, a Superman TV series and, of course, Batgirl.

Batgirl is scheduled to be released on HBO Max sometime this year.