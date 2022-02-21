How to watch The Batman – can I stream Robert Pattinson’s new movie?

Can you stream The Batman? Criminals and wrongdoers beware, Batman is heading to cinemas. Yes, after more than a few delays, Robert Pattinson’s take on the Caped Crusader is finally ready to swing into action.

Directed by Matt Reeves, who brought us the wonderful Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy, this new take on Batman takes him out of the established DCEU and drops him in his own universe. Set two years into Bruce Wayne’s (Pattinson) crusade against the criminals of Gotham, The Batman sees the world’s greatest detective tackle his most challenging case yet when Paul Dano’s Riddler (surely one of the best Batman villains) starts killing the city’s great and good.

Will Batman be able to unmask this deadly new serial killer? Or will this riddling wrongdoer succeed in his scheme to “unmask the truth” about Gotham and the elites who rule over it? Well, to find out, you’re going to have to sit down and watch the action movie, but where can you watch The Batman and is it available to stream?

Where can you watch The Batman?

The Batman is set to hit cinemas here in the UK and US on March 4. That means if you want to see the Caped Crusader’s newest adventure, you’re going to have to hop in your own Batmobile (or Batbus in our case) and head to the theatre of your choice.

Like a lot of films that were initially slated for a 2021 release, The Batman has had its fair share of delays. Pattinson’s Batman was originally supposed to bring justice to cinemas on June 25, 2021, but Covid-19 restrictions saw it pushed back to October 1, 2021, and then again to March 2022.

Can you stream The Batman?

At the moment, no, but there’s some good news for those not willing to brave the dark and head out to the cinema (if only the Waynes had been so careful). The Batman will be released on streaming service HBO Max in the US just 45 days after it hits theatres.

That means you’ll be able to enjoy the Dark Knight and Riddler’s deadly chess game from the comfort of your front room from mid-April.