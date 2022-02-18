Matt Reeves says The Batman sets up a new Batverse

It is the golden age of cinematic universes, from the MCU to Harry Potter, we are spoiled for choice. So why not throw in a new Batman timeline outside of the DCEU too? Matt Reeves, the director of the upcoming stand alone DC movie, The Batman, has shared how he thinks his flick is the start of an all-new ‘Bat world’.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves explained that although his upcoming take on Gotham’s Caped crusader stands on its own without a sequel, he had always planned on making more movies centred around the famed fictional vigilante. “What I really wanted this movie to do is create a Batverse,” he said. “You don’t do a story and go, ‘This is Chapter 1’ because you might not get to do Chapter 2. ”

“So, the story had to stand on its own. But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you’re starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing,” Reeves continued. “Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham’s story never ends.”

Reeves’ new Batverse wish doesn’t seem that far-fetched. The filmmaker is already signed on as an executive producer for two HBO Max spin-offs, centred around the villain Penguin’s origins and Gotham’s police department. The upcoming thriller movie, The Batman, introduces Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, along with Zoë Kravitz’s as Selina Kyle, and Paul Dano as The Riddler. So who knows? We may see these big Hollywood stars returning for spin-offs or possible prequel movies in the future too.

Only time will tell if DC fans will support Reeves proposal for a separate Batman universe outside of the already established DCEU canon. Luckily they won’t have long until they give the director their verdict.

The Batman is set to swoop into theatres on March 4. For more heart-racing thrills here are our guides to the best detective movies, and action movies of all time.