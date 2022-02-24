The Batman sequel is in early talks, Matt Reeves says

Matt Reeves’s The Batman is just about to be released, and the director is already talking about more DCEU plans. In a red carpet interview at the premiere of the superhero detective movie, Reeves states a sequel is in the offing.

“I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories,” Reeves says, in a clip viewable below. “We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool. And we’re working on some other stuff too but we have started talking about another movie.”

Just before this quote, Reeves states that he’s made The Batman taking nothing for granted. It’s a stand-alone Batman movie that tells the story everyone involved wants to tell, and if they get to make more, that’d be great. Colin Farrell’s Penguin spin-off was reported in December. With a bespoke streaming service like HBO Max, why not explore characters further beyond the big screen? Batman and Gotham are perhaps the most popular hero and setting combo in all of pop culture; it’s rife with possibilities.

Of course, we still need to get through The Batman first. Starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as The Riddler, Matt Reeves’ film is the longest Batman movie yet made.

Reeves has said that his feature sets up a new Bat-verse, allowing for interpretations of many Bat-characters. We don’t yet know how this fits with the Batgirl movie on HBO Max, where Michael Keaton is returning as Gotham’s protector. Keaton is also due to appear in The Flash, with Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne. We’re all for more Batman, but we reckon that’s enough separate Batmen for now.

The Batman opens in theatres March 4.