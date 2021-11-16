Halle Berry wants to direct a Catwoman remake

Halle Berry is open to the prospect of venturing into the DCEU again, but this time as a director. During an interview with Jake’s Takes discussing the actor’s directorial debut Bruised, when asked what film she’d like to remake, the star immediately said, “I would love to direct Catwoman.”

Released back in 2004, Catwoman saw Berry take on the role of one of Gotham’s most iconic baddies, and Batman’s on-again-off-again beau Catwoman. However, the 2000s movie wasn’t your typical depiction of the character. There were no heists or any flirty banter with Gotham’s Caped Crusader in this Catwoman movie. Instead, the film followed the feline anti-hero uncovering a cosmetic company’s evil conspiracy. Audiences generally weren’t fans of the flick’s off-brand story, leading to it bombing at the box office, and scoring an impressively low 9% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Having now worked as a director Berry expressed how she would love to apply what she has learnt to redeem the film, and give the powerful female character the action movie she deserves. “I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and redo that, have a redo on that,” she said.

“I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do and not just saving women from their faces cracking off,” Berry explained. “I would make the stakes a lot higher and make it more inclusive of both men and women.”

Despite the movie earning the Oscar winner a Raspberry Award for worst actress, Berry has previously stated that she doesn’t regret being a part of Catwoman. The star also told Variety that the film is one of the reasons she branched out into directing. With that in mind, it makes sense that she’d be up to helm a remake, and would probably be the best person for the job too.

The next iteration of Catwoman will appear in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, portrayed by Zoë Kravitz. The upcoming thriller movie starring Robert Pattison as the titular superhero is set to release on March 4, 2022.

Only time will tell if we get to see another solo flick for the character. While we wait on more news about Gotham’s feline queen, fans can look forward to Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, which is scheduled to hit the streaming service Netflix on November 24.