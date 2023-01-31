Bridgerton season 3 isn’t bringing back this character

The cast of Bridgerton season 3 will not feature a familiar face unfortunately, as the Netflix series looks set for a fresh slate once more

All good things must come to an end, sadly, and this time it’s a familiar face from Bridgerton who won’t be returning for the next instalment of the hit Netflix series. That’s right, unfortunately Phoebe Dynevor is leaving the role of Daphne Bridgerton and won’t be around for the Bridgerton season 3 release date.

Dynevor was the leading lady of the Bridgerton cast in season 1, and stuck around for the second chapter of the story, too. She will follow in the footsteps of Regé-Jean Page, who exited the TV series after his starring role in the first season to move on to other projects.

Speaking to Variety, Dynevor explained her decision to leave the show and teased she may return to the role one day.

She said: “Well I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

The actor expanded on this in a chat with Screenrant, too, where she said: “Sadly [I’m] not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

To be fair, Dynevor is a busy lady right now. After making her way into the spotlight as Daphne Bridgerton, the actor now has a handful of new movies in the pipeline this year and beyond, such as the Netflix movie Bank of Dave, the drama movie Fair Play, and rom-com movie The Threesome.

