The Gilded Age season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast and more

What is The Gilded Age season 2 release date? One of the best and most-acclaimed historical period writers, Julian Fellowes, has delivered TV fans with another absolute banger. That’s right, the mind that brought us the TV series Downton Abbey, has gifted a new obsession to our small screens – HBO’s The Gilded Age.

Set in 19th Century New York City, The Gilded Age follows the story of Marian Brook, who finds herself forced to move to the big apple to live with her wealthy Aunts, changing her life forever. Soon Marian is thrust into daily conflicts as she struggles between modernity and her family’s old-fashioned traditions and views. In its first season, we saw the TV series detail the battle between old and new money rocking American Society. With all its tense drama and juicy tension, it is understandable why fans are already itching for the next chapter in the historical story.

Luckily, The Gilded Age season 2 is on its way! So in preparation for the opulent series’ return, The Digital Fix has gathered all the intel. From The Gilded Age season 2 release date, plot, cast and more, here is everything you need to know about HBO’s latest hit show.

The Gilded Age season 2 release date speculation

Currently, there is no release date for The Gilded Age season 2, but fear not, the next instalment is definitely on its way. After finishing its freshman run in January 2022, HBO announced that the historical series had been renewed for a second season in February.

“Julian Fellowes and the entire Gilded Age family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th-century New York City extravagance,” Francesca Orsi (executive VP of programming at HBO) said in a statement regarding the big announcement.

“Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn’t be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.”

Some more good news is that filming for season 2 has also officially kicked off. This potentially means that fans may not have to wait very long for 19th-century New York to return to their small screens at all (fingers crossed).

The rumors are true. #GildedAgeHBO has begun production on Season 2. pic.twitter.com/yT5DL4QyoV — HBO (@HBO) May 16, 2022

With all that in mind, although we don’t have a firm release date for The Gilded Age season 2, the dedicated and seemingly fast production schedule HBO has embarked on does hint that we may see the show again as early as the beginning of 2023.

However, this is just speculation on our end at the moment, and we will be sure to keep you updated as soon as an official announcement is made.

The Gilded Age season 2 plot speculation

As with the first season, The Gilded Age season 2 plot will revolve around America’s economic change, with old and new money battling it out in the social hierarchy. Although we don’t know the specifics yet, it is clear that the series will be picking up from the events of the last instalment.

In season 1 of The Gilded Age, we witnessed Marian go against her family with the help of Peggy Scott, a successful African-American woman. A kind of social war was kicked off for nine episodes, with one of the big players in the New York scene being railroad tycoon George Russell and his wife, Bertha.

After legal train troubles, social debuts, a lavish ball, and some heartbreak, everything has seemingly settled in The Gilded Age for the most part. Following the series’ lengthy and gripping back and forth, the Russells have now ascended into New York’s high society, ushering new money into the elitist and previously closed-off social scene. However, there was plenty of drama in the first season’s finale to keep us anticipating the next chapter.

One of the big, spicy revelations was that Marian and Tom Raikes split up. So far, it is unclear if season 2 will see Marian forgoing love for the time being after having her heart crushed, or if she will now potentially look towards Larry Russell for comfort. Either way, it is all very spicy, and we are personally waiting in anticipation for what Marian decides to do next.

We also learned in season one that Peggy’s baby is alive after all, and that her father simply fabricated the child’s death – who was secretly adopted instead. Peggy and her mother have headed to Philadelphia to search for her son, and this plot thread will undoubtedly be a major story point in The Gilded Age season 2.

Fellowes has also offered some cryptic clues about where season 2 will emotionally take all of us viewers. The writer revealed in an interview with US Magazine that the plot of season 2 is coming along swimmingly but that it also may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

“When fans get involved with the characters, which is what you’re striving for, really, they will ask you to do is to make their favourite character happy,” he explained.

“That is the request that I get. ‘Make so and so happy, make her happy, make him happy,’ and of course, if you’ve made everyone happy, there wouldn’t be much to watch. You’d just tune in to see a group of happy people having a nice time.”

So, yeah, if Fellowes’ words are anything to go by – prepare yourself for some heartbreak or tragedy in season 2. Unfortunately, this seems all too possible as Bertha looks for a potential match for her daughter Gladys, Peggy embarks on her journey, and Marian struggles to find her place in New York.

We will be sure to keep you posted on any more plot hints that come our way.

The Gilded Age season 2 cast speculation

The good news is that The Gilded Age season 2 is returning 11 of the 12 recurring cast members from season 1. According to Deadline, Christine Baranski (Adnes Van Rhijn), Cynthia Nixon (Ada Brook), Louisa Jacobson (Marian Brook), and Blake Ritson (Oscar Van Rhijn) will all grace our small screens again.

Also up to bat for the next season is Carrie Coon (Bertha Russell), Morgan Spector (Geroge Russell), Taissa Farmiga (Gladys Russell), Harry Richardson (Larry Russell), Denée Benton (Peggy Scott), Simon Jones (Bannister), and Jack Gilpin (Church).

Only Thomas Cocquerel, who played Tom Raikes, is a season 1 regular who isn’t coming back for season 2. However, his absence is understandable as his character and Marian ended their relationship, and storyline as a result in the last instalment’s finale.

Here is the confirmed cast for the Gilded Age season 2:

Christine Baranski (as Adnes Van Rhijn)

Cynthia Nixon (as Ada Brook)

Louisa Jacobson (as Marian Brook)

Blake Ritson (as Oscar Van Rhijn)

Carrie Coon (as Bertha Russell)

Morgan Spector (as Geroge Russell)

Taissa Farmiga (as Gladys Russell)

Harry Richardson (as Larry Russell)

Denée Benton (as Peggy Scott)

Simon Jones (as Bannister)

Jack Gilpin (as Church)

Rebeca Haden (as Flora McNeil)

Robert Sean Leonard (as Reverend Matthew Forte)

Laura Benanti (as Susan Blane)

Nicole Brydon Bloom (as Caroline Stuyvesant)

Michael Braugher (as Booker T. Washington)

Christopher Denham (as Robert McNeil)

David Furr (as Dashiell Montgomery)

Ben Lamb (The Duke of Buckingham)

Matilda Lawler (as Frances Montgomery)

Dakin Mathews (as Mr. Winterton)

As you can probably tell from that list above, The Gilded Age season 2 won’t just feature familiar faces, but has some fresh additions to its roster too.

The new talent that will be on display in the next instalment includes Laura Benanti and Robert Sean Leonard. Deadline also reported that joining the two, in the second season will be Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ben Lamb, Matilda Lawler, Dakin Mathews, Michael Braugher, and Nicole Brydon Bloom as upcoming guest stars.

Another surprising addition to the new season regulars is Rebeca Haden, who briefly appeared in Season 1 as the mysterious Flora McNeil. Haden will reprise the role and be back for The Gilded Age season 2!

And that is everything we know about The Gilded Age season 2!