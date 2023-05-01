Barry season 4 episode 4 recap – Love in a time of war

Time flies when you’re having fun, and we’ve reached the halfway point of Barry season 4 already. But, truth be told, no one in the show is having any fun at all right now, as things get pretty bleak this week.

In Barry season 4 episode 3, we saw the titular character very nearly seal a deal with the FBI to secure his release from prison, and he wanted to take Sally with him. However, thanks to Guillermo del Toro’s cameo and a failed assassination attempt, it turns out the FBI were surplus to requirements and Barry escaped from prison anyway.

We left the previous episode of the TV series with the prison in a code red emergency, and Barry nowhere to be seen. Suffice to say, there’s a few Barry characters who are terrified when they learn this news in the latest episode. Warning, spoilers ahead, so make sure you watch Barry season 4 episode 4 before reading!

Bill Hader has been a mainstay in every episode of Barry season 4 so far, but he is notably absent this week. Instead, it is the mere mention of his name and the threat of him lurking around every corner that imbues the episode with such a chilling tension. Phones are buzzing with warning calls, police helicopters are flying overhead, and all anyone can do is wait until Berkman rears his head in search of revenge.

Poor old Fuches is certainly feeling the impact of Barry’s escape, as the prison guards seem to think he had something to do with it. Barry’s mentor receives one hell of a beating, and then a few more, but he refuses to talk and earns the respect of the other inmates in the process.

While Fuches is keeping his secrets, Gene Cousineau has proved he can’t help himself sharing the details of his story with Barry, and he is sent to the Big Bear cabin to prevent any further leaks. That would be a great idea, but with Barry on the loose, Cousineau now fears he is a sitting duck and decides to keep his gun close by. What could possibly go wrong by putting a gun in Gene Cousineau’s hands, right?

Hank and Cristobal should be feeling pretty happy right now, as they have the big launch meeting for their new business venture, and a whole load of lovely golden sand to celebrate. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse when the Chechen assert their authority and force the lovebirds’ new venture in a very different direction.

One of the lighter and more endearing elements of the comedy series thus far has been the relationship between Hank and Cristobal, but that comes to an abrupt end this week. The rift between the pair becomes irreparable now and Cristobal wants to walk away, but as Hank says, he “knows too much” to be allowed to leave.

The star of the show this week is Sally, with Sarah Goldberg producing some of her finest work to date. We all know Barry’s priority is not to kill Cousineau or find Hank, but to run away with Sally and live happily ever after. Sally is busy, though, helping her new acting student Kristen prepare for a big superhero movie role.

We get another cameo this week, too, as one of the best directors of the last couple of years, Sian Heder pops up to helm the fictional Mega Girls movie. Heder is the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning drama movie CODA, and it’s hilarious to hear the resentment in her voice as the show takes aim at indie directors taking on big-budget Marvel movies.

Kristen freezes on set and forgets her line, meaning Sally has to jump into action. Ever the opportunist, Sally sees this as a chance to impress Heder and steal the part from her mentee, but unfortunately, Kristen looks the part and they only want the words to come out of her mouth.

It’s a very funny moment, but the light-hearted stuff quickly makes way for anxiety and dread as Sally learns of Barry’s premature freedom. She clearly doesn’t know how to process this new threat, with Goldberg nailing the inner turmoil and outer bravado of Sally, who insists she will be fine regardless.

The episode ends with Jim Moss watching Sally’s apartment. He makes the right call by hanging around there, but he must have missed a trick somewhere along the line. Sally finds Barry already waiting for her in the shadows of her apartment and rather than tell him to leave, she says “let’s go,” which seemingly sets up a little Bonnie and Clyde style story for the pair moving forward.

Things really feel like they are on track for a cracking final four episodes. Exactly where Barry and Sally will go, and whether they will even make it, remains to be seen, but we’re sure it will be a wildly entertaining ride.

While you wait for next week’s episode, here’s all the new movies coming this year and our list of the best movies of all time.