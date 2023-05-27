Barry season 5 release date, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Barry season 5 release date? With the weird and wonderful fourth season of the HBO tragicomedy proving Bill Hader is at the top of his game, fans may be wondering if more is to come.

Season 4 is said to be the end of what we think is one of the best TV series of the past few years, with Bill Hader‘s talent in front of and behind the camera bringing so much to the show.

But will there be another season of Barry? Here’s what we know about a potential Barry season 5 release date. Season 4 spoilers ahead!

Barry season 5 release date

If Barry season 5 were to happen, we think it would be at least 2027 before it was released. As things stand, Barry’s story ends with season 4 and no spin-off has been announced.

Hader is too good of a storyteller to let things go on for so long they fizzle out and die, so we’d be surprised if he traded in a closed-loop ending with season 4 for more seasons or a spin-off. Although, the latter is probably more likely as Hader has decided season 4 is the end of the line for Barry Berkman.

If somehow it did happen, we think there would at least be a significant break to figure out a new direction.

Barry season 5 cast

If season 5 of Barry happens, we think it would follow someone other than Barry, probably with Sarah Goldberg leading the cast. But season 5 is unlikely to happen.

With Hader ready to move on we don’t see another season happening, mainly because it’s unnecessary. If it did, we think it would be cool to see another character take center stage. Sarah Goldberg of the Barry cast is beloved, and she could take the reigns if needs be as Sally Reed.

Anthony Carrigan is another fan-favorite, so it’s reasonable to think he could be worked in too. Cristobal died in Barry season 4 episode 4, so he wouldn’t be back in any way.

Barry season 5 cast list speculation:

Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed

Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank

D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer

Barry season 5 plot speculation

If we had to imagine a season 5 of Barry, we think Sally Reed’s life as she moves on from the events of the series without her ex would be a good place to start.

There’s no greenlight for season 5 at the time of writing, though, so it’s anyone’s guess. Barry season 4 episodes have

worked off of the idea the audience would be bidding farewell to the characters, so there’s not an easy leap to a new story.

Is there a Barry season 5 trailer?

There’s no Barry season 5 trailer, and there probably won’t ever be!

Luckily, there are plenty of clips online to revisit, including some behind-the-scenes stuff on HBO’s YouTube channel (there’s a good one above). And you can always rewatch the series on HBO Max.

Where can I watch Barry season 5?

Barry is a HBO series, so a prospective season 5 would air on HBO and then stream on HBO Max.

We think HBO Max is one of the best streaming services right now, thanks to the network’s series trickling down.

How many episodes will Barry season 5 have?

It would likely have around eight episodes, like season 4. But, realistically, there won’t be any Barry season 5 episodes.

Season 4 had eight, and with the production value of the series, we reckon any continuation would stick to that ballpark. Eight is great (see, it even rhymes) — sometimes six doesn’t feel like enough for a remarkable show, but 10 can sometimes stretch stories and budgets thin, so we like that imaginary figure.

