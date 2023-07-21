The Barbie soundtrack — every song on the movie’s album

What’s on the Barbie soundtrack? Unlike it’s Nolan counterpart, the Barbie soundtrack is overflowing with poppy beats. It’s bubblegum pink album art has become as synonymous with the movie as Barbie herself.

And with the Barbie movie bringing about so many new songs from major artists, it’s no wonder people are talking about one of the best movies of 2023’s accompanying soundtrack.

But where can you get your hands on the album for the Margot Robbie movie, and what exactly can we expect to be on there? Well, fear not Barbie-heads, because we’ve got you covered with our guide to the Barbie soundtrack below.

The Barbie movie soundtrack

The Barbie soundtrack was produced by Mark Ronson, and includes original songs from Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

The soundtrack has received as much attention as the movie itself, given that it contains new songs from some of the biggest musical artists working today. Overall, the soundtrack has a very pop-centric feel to compliment the nature of Barbie.

Here’s every song on the Barbie soundtrack in order:

Pink by Lizzo Dance the Night by Dua Lipa Barbie World by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice (with Aqua) Speed Drive by Charli XCX Watati by Karol G featuring Aldo Ranks Man I Am by Sam Smith Journey to the Real World by Tame Impala I’m Just Ken by Ryan Gosling Hey Blondie by Dominic Fike Home by Haim What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish Forever & Again by The Kid Laroi Silver Platter by Khalid Angel by PinkPantheress Butterflies by Gayle Choose Your Fighter by Ava Max Barbie Dreams by Fifty Fifty featuring Kaliii

What’s the Barbie soundtrack release date?

The Barbie soundtrack will be released on Friday 21 July, 2023, on the same day as the movie.

From that point on, it should be available to stream and download however you please.

Best songs in the Barbie soundtrack

It’s hard to pick the best songs in the Barbie soundtrack, since they’re all great, but we do have a few favorites.

We personally love Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’, since it accompanies one of the biggest and most impressive sequences in the film that see the Barbies having a dance party. Of course, we also think Barbie World is great, since it incorporates the iconic ‘Barbie Girl’ song by Aqua, which was the one tune that every major Barbie fan wanted to hear.

Outside of this, we’re also in love with Ken’s original number, ‘I’m Just Ken’. The ’80s style power ballad isn’t just a hilarious tribute to a much forgotten character, but also marks one of the weirdest and most lovable moments of the movie in which Ken incites a Ken war.

