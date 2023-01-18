Sorry everyone, Vin Diesel isn’t in the Avatar movies

It seems there was a mix up about the Avatar 2 cast, and the rest of the upcoming new movies in the franchise. Vin Diesel, leader of the Fast and Furious movies, isn’t in any of them, despite a rather misleading Instagram post.

Producer Jon Landau has set the record straight to Empire. “Vin was a fan,” he explained. “He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context.” To be fair, Diesel stated in his video there’s “one person he always wanted to work with”, and that “all things come, I guess, to those who wait”, so it did seem he was joining the Na’vi in Avatar.

Alas, that’s sadly not the case, and the Fast and Furious cast-member won’t be bringing life a quarter mile at a time to any James Cameron movie. At least, not yet, who knows what’s coming ’round the bend.

Diesel does his hands full right now. He’s about to embark on the international press tour for Fast and Furious 10, the second-last installment in the action movie saga.

Jason Momoa, of DC movies fame, is joining in on the fun this go around, and it’s expected to be one of the blockbusters of the year. Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water is already one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, and it’s still raking in ticket sales. Never doubt James Cameron.

Diesel can also be heard in Marvel movie Guardians of the Guardian Vol 3, coming May 5, one of the 2023 movies we’re most excited for. He’s a busy man, no wonder he didn’t make the trip to Pandora. For more on Avatar, have a look at our guides to the Avatar 2 ending, and what formats can you watch The Way of Water in.