Is Vin Diesel in Avatar 2? After more than a decade of waiting, we’re finally heading back to Pandora to catch up with Jake Sully and Neytiri. We won’t just see what the Sullys have been up to the last 13 years, though; we’ll also be introduced to plenty of new faces.

James Cameron’s expanded the Avatar 2 cast dramatically and brought in actors like Kate Winslet, Jemaine Clement, Bailey Bass, Jack Champion, and plenty more. One actor who’s rumoured to make an appearance is Vin Diesel, the star of the Fast and Furious movies but are these reports true? Does Vin Diesel appear in Avatar 2?

Is Vin Diesel in Avatar 2?

No, it doesn’t seem like Vin Diesel is in Avatar 2, as despite several sites reporting that the Fast and Furious star is in the film, he’s not on the IMDb cast list. Now it’s possible that Diesel’s appearance in the science fiction movie is being kept a surprise for fans; however, we think it’s unlikely he’s in the film.

The rumours started flying around in late 2020 that Diesel was in Avatar 2, but if we do a bit of digging, the timeline doesn’t quite work out. Avatar 2 stopped shooting in September 2020, and in July 2021, while promoting Fast in the Furious, Diesel said he had been on set but hadn’t shot anything.

“I have spent time with him, but I have not filmed yet,” Diesel said. “I love James Cameron, and I love the series. I think it’s safe to say that we will be working together.” From that, we can guess that if Diesel does appear in Avatar, it will be one of the later sequels.

Avatar 2 The Way of Water is in cinemas from December 16. You can check out our Avatar 2 review if you’re on the fence about seeing it(trust us, it’s worth seeing). Or if you need a refresher before seeing the film, be sure to read our article, ‘Everything you need to know before watching Avatar 2‘.

If that wasn’t enough, we’ve also got guides on how to watch Avatar 2, the Avatar 2 runtime, how much Avatar 2 cost to make, and the differences between a Na’vi and an avatar.