Who is Viktor in Arcane? Everything fans need to know

Who is Viktor in Arcane? Well, if you're here, you might already know quite a bit about Viktor. Zaunite, intelligent, strong moral code… we love him for good reason.

But he's more complicated than that in Arcane, isn't he? Like the other characters in Netflix's best animated series, his actions have a weight behind them informed by efficient lore, smart character drama, and twisty dynamics with other Arcane characters.

Here's our handy guide to Viktor in Arcane explained. It's fit for new fans just beginning their LoL journey and wondering about whether to continue to embark, as well as existing ones who want to refresh their highly-detailed memory banks ahead of the Arcane season 2 release date.

Who is Viktor in Arcane?

Viktor is an ambitious Undercity inventor who lives in Piltover, partnering with Jayce Talis on Hextech research. Previously Heimerdinger’s assistant, he worked his way up with hopes of improving lives.

Finding out he was terminally ill during his Hextech research, Viktor gets up close and personal with the strange magic, resulting in it fusing with his organic body. It cures him, at least temporarily, but with significant cost. Rundown by Jayce’s political missteps and the oppression of Zaunites, Viktor finds himself without many understanding allies and keeping secrets.

Holding himself and those around him to a high standard, Viktor has a strong moral code, even if he is swayed by the desire for innovation and a longer life.

Viktor’s backstory in Arcane explained

Viktor was born in Zaun, growing up poor in a polluted environment. He was born with a limp in his right leg, which made it difficult for him to keep up with the other children. Despite being a loner, young Viktor was clever and inventive.

One day, he finds Singed’s hidden lab in a cave. Singed was experimenting on a rare creature, and Viktor wanted to help. Their partnership didn’t last long, though, as Viktor found out the creature was in pain due to Singed’s desire to keep it alive and preserve her genetic material. Viktor, kind at heart, left in tears.

Older, and with his health on the decline, Viktor becomes depressed about what he perceives as the lack of legacy, which spurs him to desperately experiment with arcana to save his life.

Who is Viktor’s voice actor in Arcane?

British voice actor Harry Lloyd portrays Viktor in Arcane.

The Arcane cast is not short on talent, that’s for sure. And yes, Viktor’s accent is entirely fictional. You can hear Lloyd’s real voice in the clip above. You may have seen the actor in Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, The Fear, or Iron Lady.

Llyod, and everyone else working on the show, are an essential part of why it quickly became one of the best TV series on the streaming service.

Viktor’s abilities in Arcane

With magic now in his system, Viktor’s body is seemingly healing thanks to the Hex core, an ever-evolving Hextech device. It appears to adapt to any situation with the potential for sentience.

In the game, Viktor goes from magical interventions to eventually fully augmenting himself and substituting body parts with mechanical replacements. Here’s hoping things are a little less bleak for our dear old friend in one of the best Netflix series.

Is Viktor from Arcane in League of Legends?

Arcane’s Viktor is adapted from the mage LoL champion The Machine Herald.

His League of Legends character bio reads: “The herald of a new age of technology, Viktor has devoted his life to the advancement of humankind. An idealist who seeks to lift the people of Zaun to a new level of understanding, he believes that only by embracing a glorious evolution of technology can humanity’s full potential be realized. With a body augmented by steel and science, Viktor is zealous in his pursuit of this bright future.”

Keep in mind Arcane is not canon in League of Legends, so diversions in the two iterations’ paths are to be expected. Discover the game over on The Loadout, with its guides on the LoL Worlds, LoL ranks explained, and The best MOBA games.

