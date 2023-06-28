One of the best horror movies of the year is now streaming on Prime

2023 has already seen us through with some pretty impressive horror movies. From revisiting classic franchises with Evil Dead Rise, to urban legends with The Boogeyman, and not to mention Nicolas Cage as a vampire in the horror slash comedy movie Renfield, we’ve had plenty to feast on. And now we can watch one of the best so far, courtesy of Amazon Prime.

We’ve also got the Insidious 5 and Five Nights at Freddy’s release date on the way, so there’s still plenty of scares to be had with all these new movies.

But one horror flick that came out at the beginning of the year stuck with us for many reasons, not the least of which because it had one of the most memorable movie villains of this year so far. (On par with Jason Momoa’s Fast X villain, for sure.) And now, we can revisit this thriller movie in all its glory on Amazon Prime.

M3GAN served as a reinvention of the robot movie when it came out in January, and provided us with a violent, dancing little freak that somehow managed to shake up pop culture. When she’s not murdering people, M3GAN is working towards her only goal: to completely isolate her human friend Cady.

The movie would go on to become a huge success, grossing $179 million worldwide and gaining an already loyal fan base for its campy and over-the-top horror. So much so, that it’s already been greenlit for a sequel, M3GAN 2, set to come out in 2025.

At the time of writing, it’s still sitting at a comfy 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

M3GAN, previously available on Peacock, is now available on the Amazon Prime streaming service. The regular version is available as part of a Prime subscription, though if you want to watch the unrated cut, you’d have to spring some cash.

If you’re not already signed up to the platform, you can do so here. Once you’ve done that, you can also check out all the best Amazon Prime movies and the other Amazon Prime horror movies to watch now.

