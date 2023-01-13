M3GAN 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the M3GAN 2 release date? With January release dates being the graveyard shift of cinema, it’s safe to say that nobody really expected M3GAN, a horror film about a murderous AI companion doll, to do as well as it did.

But thanks to the magic of social media memes and the doll’s new-found status as a LGBTQ+ icon, the slasher movie surpassed all expectations. The film, which had a $12 million budget, amasased $30 million in its opening weekend alone, making the quirky Blumhouse Productions flick one of the most exciting new movies of 2023.

Given how the thriller movie has proven itself as a money-making machine with huge franchise potential, a M3GAN sequel feels, in a lot of ways, inevitable. The good news is, director Gerard Johnston has already revealed that he’s more than down to direct a sequel — saying to Variety, “How can I not be?”. The M3GAN ending even provides scope for how a sequel could happen, so with all that in mind, we’re looking forward to a potential M3GAN 2 release date…

M3GAN 2 release date speculation

There’s no M3GAN 2 release date, because a M3GAN sequel hasn’t been officially greenlit yet.

However, things are looking optimistic, with the New York Times reporting that a sequel has been fast-tracked given the first film’s success, while insiders told Deadline that a sequel has been “fast-tracked.”

Although work on M3GAN started back in 2o18, the timeline between shooting and the film coming to the big-screen only took eighteen months. So, depending on how fast the writing and casting process is, we imagine a sequel could be ready by 2024 — but this is all subject to Blumhouse confirming that a sequel is actually happening.

M3GAN 2 plot speculation

Although M3GAN appears to have been ripped in half and has her central processing chip destroyed at the climax of the horror movie, the very last scene hints that M3GAN’s programming, at least, is still active. Gemma’s smart home system suddenly springs to life suspiciously, which implies that, although her body his destroyed, her ‘soul’ still exists and is still capable of causing havoc.

The first film already establishes that M3GAN can interfere with nearby devices —and since she appears to be inhabiting Gemma’s home devices, her and Cady may well continue to be her targets in the next film. If this happens, it’ll probably be one of two scenarios: either M3GAN is still committed to “protecting” Cady by any means possible, or she wants revenge on her and Gemma for trying to support her.

If the original cast isn’t up for returning, or they want to take the story in a different direction it’s possible that M3GAN’s obsessive instinct and penchant for Sia lullabies might end up transferring to another (un)lucky kid.

M3GAN 2 cast speculation

Of course, a second M3GAN movie can’t happen without, you know, M3GAN. If a sequel happens, it would be hard to imagine it without Jenna Davis, who voices the character.

The character itself is played by 12-year-old Amie Donald, but depending on how long a sequel would take, it seems possible that they might have to hire an actor of the same age to continue the role. This is because, given the look is already so iconic, it’s hard to imagine M3GAN’s appearance significantly changing. In turn, it’s hard to picture an adult playing her unless they remained the height of a 12-year-old.

As for other cast members like Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, it seems like their return would depend on the direction of the sequel, and whether it wants to continue Cady and Gemma’s story.

