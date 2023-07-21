This Oscar-winning John Wayne movie is now streaming on Prime

Throughout his illustrious career, John Wayne only won one Academy Award for Best Actor — and that acclaimed, heart-wrenching performance is available to see in full on Amazon Prime Video.

True Grit, which was released in 1969, is now available for free to subscribers of the streaming service — and to put it simply, it’s one of the best movies of all time.

The Western documents the arduous journey of 14-year-old Mattie as she, a US Marshal, and Texas Ranger set off to find the person who murdered Mattie’s father. While Wayne plays Marshal Reuben Cogburn, a man of “true grit,” Glen Campbell plays Ranger La Boeuf. Meanwhile, Kim Darby stars as Mattie Ross.

In an interview for the book John Wayne: The Life and Legend, Darby shared how much she appreciated working with Wayne on the drama movie.

“He was wonderful to work with, he really was,” she said. “When you work with someone who’s a big star as he is – there’s an unspoken thing that they sort of set the environment for the working conditions on the set and the feeling on the set. And he creates an environment that is very safe to work in. He’s very supportive of the people around him and the people he works with, very supportive. He’s really a reflection, an honest reflection, of what he really is. I mean that’s what you see on the screen. He’s simple and direct, and I love that in his work.”

