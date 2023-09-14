Alex Rider season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What’s the Alex Rider season 3 release date? Based on the novel series of the same name, the Alex Rider TV show brought to life the dream of every young boy and girl alike. After all, who didn’t want to be a spy when they were young?

Alex Rider is one of the best TV series to ever take the spy genre and give it a nifty little twist. This time, instead of a suave, womanizing gentleman, it’s an inexperienced teenage boy. Not exactly the stuff the best spy movies are made of, but the idea of a Kidz Bop version of James Bond is fun, to say the least.

The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2020, and season 3 has been in the works for a while now. So, when can we expect the Alex Rider season 3 release date to finally drop? And who will be returning for the next espionage adventure? Here’s everything we know.

Alex Rider season 3 release date speculation

There’s no confirmed Alex Rider season 3 release date just yet, but based on when it was confirmed, we think it’ll land on a late 2023/early 2024 date.

Season 3 of the drama series was originally confirmed back in August 2022, meaning that it’s been just over a year now since the announcement. The time frame between the announcement and release of season 2 took just about a year.

We also know that filming began in October 2022, and is rumored to have wrapped in March 2023. That said, since we haven’t heard anything, nor seen a single teaser or trailer, we reckon a 2023 release date is looking less and less likely for the best thriller series for kids.

Who’s in the Alex Rider season 3 cast?

Naturally, many of the characters didn’t survive the second season, but we expect a few familiar faces, including Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, to return to the Alex Rider season 3 cast.

There will also be a few new names joining the ranks for the next season, including Sofia Helin as Julia Rothman, who plays “an enigmatic, rich widow who, unbeknownst to the world, is a highly secretive agent with Scorpia,” and Bridgerton’s Shelley Conn, who’s playing Laura Kellner, a politician who’s out to battle against the Department of Special Operations.

There are also a few other Scorpia additions, including Kevin McNally as Max Grendel, a high-ranking member of the organization, and Jason Wong as Nile, an assassin who currently works for them.

Here’s the expected Alex Rider season 3 cast list:

Otto Farrant as Alex Rider

Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt

Vicky McClure as Mrs Jones

Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris

Ronke Adékoluẹjo as Jack Starbright

Charithra Chandran as Sabina Pleasance

Thomas Levin as Yassen Gregorovitch

Marli Siu as Kyra Vashenko-Chao

Ace Bhatti as John Crawley

Sofia Helin as Julia Rothman

Shelly Conn as Laura Kellner

Kevin McNally as Max Grendel

Jason Wong as Nile

Alex Rider season 3 plot speculation

Based on the new characters added to the roster, it’s likely that the Alex Rider season 3 plot will be based on the fifth book in the series: Scorpia.

The first season followed the first book in the series, Stormbreaker, while the second season skipped around a little and took on the fourth book, Eagle Strike. But considering how many of the new characters are related to the mysterious organization known as ‘Scorpia’, it’s looking like the fifth book is taking the spotlight for the continuation of Alex Rider’s story.

In the novel, Alex Rider tracks down Scorpia in order to try to uncover what really happened to his father. Julia Rothman then hires Alex to work for the organization as an assassin. His first mission? To kill Mrs Jones, his former handler. Naturally, Alex quickly discovers Scorpia’s malevolent intentions, and soon begins to work for MI6 again, acting as a double agent within Scorpia’s ranks.

In the book, we’re also finally given insight into Alex’s parents, so we expect that to come into play within the on-screen adaptation, too. However, depending on how far the showrunners want to stretch the story, they may just drip-feed us enough information to keep us coming back for another season. And another. And another…

Is there a trailer for Alex Rider season 3?

There’s no trailer for Alex Rider season 3 yet, but we’re thinking that one will drop this fall if we’re going to get a release date before the end of the year.

We’ll be sure and keep an eye out for any new trailers or teasers that come our way, so make sure to check back! In the meantime, why not revisit this tense moment from the first season, in which Alex is held captive, but makes a miraculously impressive escape? Well, he is a spy, after all…what else would you expect?

Where can I watch Alex Rider season 3?

Since Alex Rider is an Amazon Prime series, when the third season drops, it’ll be available to watch on Freevee via the Amazon Prime app.

The streaming service offers thousands of the best movies and shows, and it’s currently where the first two seasons of Alex Rider live. When the third season comes out, it’ll join the slate of everything new on Amazon Prime that month.

How many episodes of Alex Rider season 3 will there be?

There’s no confirmation on how many episodes will be in Alex Rider season 3 just yet, but we think it’ll match the first and second seasons with eight episodes.

