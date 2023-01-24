Zootopia 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Zootopia 2 release date? As great as the internet can be, it can sometimes be misleading — with a lot of unverified release dates for a supposed Zootopia 2 popping up as of late. Everyone knows that the cardinal rule of the world wide web is “Don’t believe everything you read, unless it’s on The Digital Fix website,” so in the spirit of getting you the most accurate information possible, let’s dive into what’s really happening with Zootopia 2.

The good news is, a sequel to the feel-good movie is completely within the realm of possibility. Back when the comedy movie first came out, director Rich Moore told Cinemablend that “if people love it, it would be a great thing, and they’re always talking about at the company of creating you know, worlds that people want to revisit. So, that’s what we do.”

Needless to say, as a box office, critical, and awards season hit, you can’t deny that “people love” the world of Zootropolis and their surprisingly efficient police force. And it’s totally fair to hold a director to an off-hand comment he made seven years ago. So, although it might have been a while since the original family movie, let’s stay optimistic as we dive into the idea of a Zootopia 2 release date.

Zootopia 2 release date speculation

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed Zootopia 2 release date. It’s not even clear, at this stage, if a sequel to the animated movie has been greenlit. Although speculation of a sequel was rife after the 2016 film exceeded $1 billion at the box office, the buzz seems to have since died down, and as of January 2023, no sequel has been announced.

However, the franchise has been somewhat revived, with animated series Zootopia+ hitting streaming service Disney Plus back in November 2022. So, depending on how much of a hit that is, who knows what the future holds? Bear in mind animated movies take a while to make, so even if one was in the works, we probably wouldn’t see it until 2025 at the earliest.

Zootopia 2 cast speculation

For a Zootopia 2 to work, all the main players from the first movie should reprise their roles — least of all Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, and Idris Elba.

Who would be in the Zootopia 2 cast?

Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps

Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde

Jenny Slate as Dawn Bellwether

Idris Elba as Chief Bogo

Nate Torrence as Benjamin Clawhauser

Bonnie Hunt as Bonnie Hopps

Don Lake as Stu Hopps

Tommy Chong as Yax

J. K. Simmons as Mayor Lionheart

Octavia Spencer as Mrs. Otterton

Alan Tudyk as Duke Weaselton

Zootopia 2 plot speculation

If a Zootopia 2 movie happens, it would likely follow Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde’s trials and tribulations as official partners on the police force. The central plot of the film would likely focus on the pair being assigned another case to unravel, and could feature either a new movie villain related to this case or the return of Mayor Lionheart and Bellwether, depending on the direction the story takes.

Alternatively, the Disney movie could also follow-up on one of the storylines or sub-plots we are introduced to in the webseries Zootopia+.

No matter the fate of Zootopia 2, 2023 is still going to be a year rich with sequels. So, why not check out our guide on some of the best new movies to look out for this year?