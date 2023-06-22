Kevin Costner won’t get a “f**k you death” on Yellowstone

Many Yellowstone fans are still understandably disappointed that series lead Kevin Costner is leaving after season 5 to embark on a filmmaking career with new movies like Horizon. Still, we do have some news that might be healing to hear.

When Paramount confirmed Yellowstone’s ending with its fifth and final season, some viewers were anxious about whether Kevin Costner might get a ‘Patrick Dempsey’ exit — his character, Derek Shepherd, was infamously brutally killed off on Grey’s Anatomy after he reportedly pissed off Shonda Rhimes.

Apparently, the Yellowstone cast may not need to worry about any retribution coming their way from the creator of what fans think is one of the best Westerns on TV, Taylor Sheridan. We may not be able to answer when will Yellowstone return just yet, but it’s good to have one thing cleared up.

Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter he’s not one for doing this sort of thing, “I was killed in a fuck-you car crash!” he said, referring to his Grey’s Anatomy death.

“I don’t do fuck-you car crashes,” Sheridan states. “Whether [Dutton’s fate] inflates [Costner’s] ego or insults is collateral damage that I don’t factor in with regard to storytelling.”

Considering how severely the conversation around the TV series has been negatively affected by the months-long back and forth about its fate sans Costner, it might be a relief to hear none of the real-life drama is going to seep into the frames of the show.

The 2023 Writers Strike is also a factor in how season 5 part 2 is shaping up, and as of right now, it’s difficult to see what exactly is in store for us as Sheridan prepares his fleet’s maiden ship for its last voyage across the American West.

While you wait, we have a best TV series list of other great stories on the best streaming services to fill the gap created by Yellowstone breaking up with you.