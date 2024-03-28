Jennifer Lopez loves Yellowstone so much Ben Affleck is “disturbed”

A TV series juggernaut as big as Yellowstone inevitably has its share of famous fans. Sometimes, all a celeb wants to do after a hard day of being adored is to relax in front of the Yellowstone cast and watch some folks in cowboy hats wandering around on a ranch.

It seems that Jennifer Lopez is one of those famous faces, with her husband Ben Affleck revealing recently that she’s a total devotee of one of the small screen’s best Westerns.

Affleck said on The Bill Simmons Podcast (via IndieWire) that the drama series about the goings-on at the Yellowstone ranch is regular viewing in the Affleck-Lopez household.

“I’m kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone,” said Affleck, before adding that Lopez is apparently “really drawn to the romance” between Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton.

Affleck apparently doesn’t share Lopez’s intense love for the various characters related to the Duttons. Though he does leave us wondering whether Lopez is a fan of spin-offs like 1923 and the forthcoming Yellowstone 6666. The people want to know, Ben!

