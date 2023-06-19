Yellowstone fans think they know who will die when season 5 returns

Yellowstone season 5 part 1 set up one hell of a cliffhanger — and one Redditor reckons that they know how it’s going to all play out. In the mid-season finale of Yellowstone season 5, John and Beth Dutton agreed that Jamie needed to be “taken care of.” By which, they mean hiring a hitman to kill him. But it’s okay, apparently, because Jamie also seemed to hire a hitman to take out Beth.

This makes the chances of both Jamie and Beth surviving to the end of the drama series seem a little… unlikely, to say the least, but we know Taylor Sheridan loves nothing more than throwing in a Western-style plot twist.

With Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone after season 5, some fans are speculating he may end up getting killed — but this theorist on the Yellowstone subreddit thinks there might be another curveball in mind.

In the Reddit post, which has since been upvoted nearly 200 times, the user admitted that they think Summer will be the one who meets their demise.

“Since Summer is living in the main house, I really think Jamie’s hitman will mistakenly kill her instead of Beth,” they explained. “That is the only reason I can see why she is in John’s house other than she is a convenient piece for John’s enjoyment now that the ex-Governor has moved on. I can’t see Beth getting killed just yet.”

