Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser says “hell yeah” to Rip and Beth spin-off

The Yellowstone timeline is ever-expanding, with prequels, sequels, and spin-offs being added all of the time. There have been recent reports that the current season of the main show may be its last, due to star Kevin Costner no longer wanting to give it the time commitment required.

However, it’s unlikely that this would mean that we’ve seen the last of many members of the Dutton family and wider Yellowstone cast. Including fan favourites Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight a year ago, Hauser seemed extremely open to a Beth and Rip spin-off; “Hell yeah, I would love to continue working with her [Kelly Reilly]. And Taylor (Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone). That’s why I say yes, and I think, if it presented itself of course I’d definitely entertain it.” He added “You’d never know what her and I could get into. With Taylor writing, it could be a really interesting show.”

Hauser’s Rip Wheeler could easily pop up in Yellowstone spin-off 6666. There’s also 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and 1923 season two to look forward to, but as these are both prequels set a hundred years ago or more, it’s unlikely that Hauser will appear in them. Yellowstone season 5 is currently on a mid-season break, but will return with episode 9 probably in summer 2023.

While we wait for more news regarding Yellowstone season 5 and the future of the main series with Kevin Costner, check out our guide to the best westerns. Costner is in the midst of directing (or preparing to direct) a new epic western movie which he hopes will rival Dances with Wolves. It’s clear that he wants to devote more time to this.