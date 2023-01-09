Where can I watch Yellowstone season 5, episode 9? If you love the Dutton family as much as we do, it’s possible you sat down on January 8, eager to watch the latest instalment of Yellowstone and were disappointed when there was no new episode.

So what gives? When can we next see the best TV series about cowboys since Westworld? Well, unfortunately, we’ve got bad news about your favourite western show, partner. Here’s what’s going on with Yellowstone season 5, episode 9.

Where’s Yellowstone season 5, episode 9?

Yellowstone season 5 is currently on a mid-season break, so there is no episode 9 as of yet. Paramount Plus hasn’t announced the exact date that Yellowstone season 5 will return, but we know it will be released sometime in the summer of 2023.

