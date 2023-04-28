Yellowstone cast adds another A-lister for Bass Reeves spin-off

Chalk it up, the Yellowstone cast has just added another of Hollywood’s finest. Donald Sutherland, an actor who has more than a few of the best movies under his belt, has joined Yellowstone spin-off about Bass Reeves, putting his name alongside Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren, and Harrison Ford.

We don’t have any details on Sutherland’s character just yet. However, The Hollywood Reporter states the drama series has changed a tad. There’s a new title, Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Otherwise, everything else seems intact.

David Oyelowo leads the upcoming show, following the first Black deputy US marshal. It’s set after the events of 1883 in the Yellowstone timeline, but in the same time period.

We’re still waiting on a Bass Reeves release date, but this update means cameras might be rolling soon. Having done plenty of TV series, Sutherland knows his way around the medium, though this might be one his more high profile gigs in the space.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has a whole slater of spin-offs based on his expansive Western. The 1923 season 2 release date and 6666 release date are both coming soon, and that’s while we’re on a break from Yellowstone season 5.

Truly a fine time to enjoy the American west. Check out our guide to the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date to see what’s happening with Sutherland in the Hunger Games, and we have lists of the best Clint Eastwood movies and new movies for you as well.