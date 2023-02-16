Yellowstone cast are “always ready to die” in the TV series

The world of Yellowstone is a wild place to exist, and the TV series just will not stop growing. But, with rapid expansion, comes sacrifice, and the Yellowstone cast are apparently all prepared to meet their maker in the show at some point.

The drama series began with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family navigating life on the Yellowstone ranch. Things got heated from time to time, but it was a fairly humble story. Now though, the stakes are sky high and death waits around every corner wherever this cowboy clan go.

Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton on the show, has been speaking to TV Line about the prospect of John Dutton being killed off. The actor insists everyone involved in the Yellowstone journey is ready to die if the story requires it.

When asked about the implications of John Dutton’s potential demise on his own character, Bentley said: “I thought about this in season one, because it’s always a possibility in TV, right? We’re always ready to die… [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie.”

“Jamie would have been completely lost. Maybe part of him would be frantic trying to take care of the ranch. I really do think he means what he says, that he would feel that burden and maybe panic,” Bentley added.

Things have changed in the Yellowstone timeline now, though, and Bentley thinks John’s death would have a very different impact on his character: “After John ran for governor and became the thing he said he hated, Jamie started to have a change of perspective. Maybe John is not this tough guy he says he is. Maybe John doesn’t have ideas. Maybe he’s just another guy like the rest of them. That’s the loss of the pedestal [he was on].”

“The deity is gone. I think that’s why Jamie’s choosing to try to have him killed. [He realises that his] life would be much better without him, which is a big change for Jamie,” Bentley concluded.

For more from Yellowstone, check out our guide to the Yellowstone 1923 season 2 release date, the Yellowstone 6666 release date, or the 1883 season 2 release date. Or, learn where Yellowstone is filmed and where to watch Yellowstone.