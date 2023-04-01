Matthew McConaughey to lead Yellowstone 2065

What is the Yellowstone 2065 release date? Space: the final frontier. The American frontier. At least, that’s the angle of the newest instalment in the never-ending plethora of Yellowstone spin-offs to hit our screens.

Space might be a bit of a stretch, though, since while Yellowstone 2065 is set to put a futuristic spin on the TV series phenomenon, they’re not exactly sending the Duttons to space. (Not yet, anyway.) But Western and science fiction movie fans can finally unite in their joy since the new drama series plans to swap stirrups for space helmets nonetheless.

Though we won’t quite have to wait until 2065 to get our hands on the newest piece of the Yellowstone timeline, we’re still a fair ways off. So, in the meantime, here’s everything we know about the Yellowstone 2065 release date, cast, plot, and more.

Yellowstone 2065 plot speculation

Most official details are still being kept under wraps for the Yellowstone 2065 plot but, thanks to a synopsis leak, we can deduce that the spin-off will focus on the Yellowstone ranch coping with the impact of alien technology on the cattle industry.

“The year is 2065, and Montana is at the forefront of the extra-terrestrial technology revolution. The human race has been able to utilise alien tech to strengthen the production of farming, saving millions in labour and creating faster profit. However, the Dutton family is adamant that the Yellowstone ranch sticks to the old ways.

“As local government and rival families attempt to buy out the highly-sought after Yellowstone ranch (which has become a hotspot for terrestrial activity), the Dutton family become embroiled in a battle between old ideals vs new methods as they are suddenly forced to defend themselves and their land against violent opposition.”

Yikes — sounds intense. But it keeps in line with the usual trials and tribulations the long-standing Dutton family usually has to face, so we’re confident that they’ll be able to prevail.

Yellowstone 2065 cast speculation

Rumours of Matthew McConaughey joining the Yellowstone family in one way or another have been floating around for a while now, and according to sources, it looks like it’ll be this version of the Yellowstone ranch that we’ll finally be seeing him on.

Because of this, it’s safe to assume that he’ll be taking on the role of the newest in a long line of Dutton patriarchs — Jack James John Jacob Dutton Jr.

Not surprising, since McConaughey has already dipped his toes into the trippy planet-hopping worlds of the ‘90s movie Contact and Christopher Nolan‘s Interstellar, so he already knows a thing or two about speeding through cornfields in the distant future.

“I don’t wanna give anything away,” the actor says of the highly secretive sci-fi series. “But that Nolan movie is old news. Yellowstone is one of the most-watched TV shows on the planet. You do the math.”

There are some big Yellowstone shoes (Kevin Costner and Harrison Ford‘s shoes, to be exact) that McConaughey will need to fill when joining the Yellowstone cast. But it sounds like he’s confident he picked the right project to do so, especially since there have been so many to choose from.

“[The Yellowstone creators] approached me about stepping in for one of the prequels,” he explains. “But I was like, ‘Walking around in itchy old-timey clothes in 188-something isn’t really my style. Do you have anything a little cooler?’ And so they came back to me with the pitch for 2065, and to that I said, ‘Futuristic cowboys? Alright, alright, alright.'”

Yellowstone 2065 release date speculation

As it stands, there is no confirmed Yellowstone 2065 release date.

We’ll probably be waiting a while to find out just when the spin-off will be hitting our screens on account of the series not actually having been announced, greenlit, or even developed… Sorry this is an April Fools.

But if the series does ever hit the airwaves, it’ll likely be available to view exclusively on the upcoming streaming service developed solely to host all the Yellowstone shows on a 24/7 continuous loop: Yellowstream Plus Prime.

