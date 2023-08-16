Warrior Nun season 3 is happening in the best way possible

Halo-bearers, demon-fighting sisterhoods, divinium swords… oh my! Warrior Nun fans have been living with tense anxiety surrounding the fate of the canceled Netflix series for some time, but we finally know what the path forward for Warrior Nun is after showrunner Simon Barry teased an announcement months ago.

And it’s not a Warrior Nun season 3 release date, at least, not in the way you’d expect. While there were concerns one of the former best Netflix series wouldn’t actually get to roll ever again, we can now let our shoulders drop and get excited about new movies.

Three of them! That’s right, producer Dean English took over the warriornunsaved.com countdown clock as it struck zero, releasing an announcement video. Below you can watch it in its entirety.

English said, “I’m the executive producer of Warrior Nun. I’m the person who found the graphic novel and asked the dangerous question of, ‘What if?’ First of all, I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories.”

He then went onto the details, noting that while season 3 isn’t happening: “Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three.” English also made sure to mention the important 2023 Writers Strike and 2023 Actors Strikes happening, “it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front.”

“Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’ The answer to that question is yes.”

​There are no further details, particularly as we have to keep in mind writers and actors under the WGA and SAG-AFTRA banners cannot sign new deals under current conditions. This does mean that there is potential for a change in cast, creative teams, etc. The future is uncertain, especially as there was no sign of where these new movies would be produced, but English was confident enough to say they are definitely happening and at feature length. We’re sure this is a welcome relief.

