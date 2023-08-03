Heartstopper season 3 release date, cast, plot, and news

What is the Heartstopper season 3 release date? Heartstopper season 2 dropped on Netflix on August 3, 2023, but fans are already looking ahead to the third season of the beloved TV show.

Based on the comics by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows the blossoming relationship between Charlie Spring, Nick Nelson, and their extended friend group as they all navigate growing up LGBTQ+ in a British secondary school. When season 1 of Heartstopper dropped in April 2022, it was quickly established as one of the best TV series of the year, while season 2 continues to thrive with a perfect score of 100% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The drama series‘ sensitive portrayal of LGBTQ+ issues combined with strong performances from the entire ensemble cast has made it one of the crown jewels of the streaming service, which has already commissioned the show for season 3. So, here’s what we know about the Heartstopper season 3 release date.

Heartstopper season 3 release date

As of August 2023, we don’t have a confirmed Heartstopper season 3 release date.

While there were rumors of filming starting in October 2023, this is likely going to be delayed due to the 2023 Writers Strikes and Actors Strikes. With that in mind, we’ll probably not be getting a new season of Hearstopper until the end of 2024, or even early 2025.

Heartstopper season 3 cast

All our favorite cast members — including Kit Connor, Joe Locke, and Yasmin Finney — will most likely return. See our full speculative cast list below:

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

William Gao as Tao Xu

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid

Nima Taleghani as Mr Farouk

Bradley Riches as James McEwan

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

What will Heartstopper season 3 be about?

Heartstopper season 3 will most likely adapt Volume 4 of Alice Oseman’s comic.

While season 1 of Heartstopper adapted the first two volumes of the comic, season 2 honed in on Volume 3. The end of season 2, which introduced elements of Charlie’s struggling mental health and eating disorder, also helps to set up the events of Volume 4.

The fourth volume of the comic centers around two main themes: Nick and Charlie preparing to say the “L” word to each other, and Nick learning about the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues and helping him open up to his parents.

It’s likely that these two core themes will be at the center of Heartstopper season 3 while also continuing a number of narrative threads from season 2. These include Tao and Elle’s budding relationship, as the latter has decided to move away to art college, and how Darcy’s home life impacts her relationship with Tara. We can also expect to see more of Isaac exploring his asexual identity and what that means.

Is there a Heartstopper season 3 trailer?

It’s too early for a season 3 trailer. We can expect one the month before season 3’s release.

In the meantime, catch up with everything you missed in season 2 with Heartstopper’s season 2 trailer.

Where can I watch Heartstopper season 3?

You’ll be able to watch Heartstopper season 3 on Netflix.

This is because the series is a Netflix exclusive, and we already know that the streamer has ordered a third season. It won’t be available to watch anywhere else.

How many episodes of Heartstopper season 3 will there be?

We expect there to be eight episodes for season 3, as this was the case with the last two seasons.

However, it’s possible that we might get a shorter season because of the strikes, as streamers/networks aim to mitigate the impact of any writing and production delays.

