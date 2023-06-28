Twitter’s Warrior Nun campaign actually worked, and we’re stunned

Never discount the power of some concentrated fandom. Warrior Nun fans rallied, pushed, and pushed, and their wish has come true. Warrior Nun season 3 is happening, and one of the best Netflix series has gotten another shot.

Creator Simon Barry revealed the amazing new on Twitter. “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts, Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more epic than you could imagine,” he says,

He adds more details are coming “soon”, so we should hear about the resurrection of one of the best fantasy series in the coming months. We’re curious on whether it’ll remain on Netflix, or go elsewhere. Frequently, cancelled TV series switch homes as their original owner has passed on them.

Those are questions for another day, though, because yay, more Warrior Nun! Fans truly weren’t happy when it was revealed the thriller series was ending on season 2.

Twitter lit up multiple times with people stating they want Warrior Nun season 3. Billboards were taken out, all under the hashtag ‘saveWarriorNun’ to spread the word and make sure Netflix and other companies understood the audience and demand was there. Barry’s message places credit clearly on those fans, and rightly so. We expect Alba Baptista and the rest off the Warrior Nun cast to remain intact as well.

More when we have it! Check out our new on Netflix guide to see what else is happening on the service. Our guides to the Squid Game season 2 release date, Bridgerton season 3 release date, and the Extraction 3 release date will tell you what else to look forward to as well.