Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal gives a Venom 3 update

Amy Pascal, producer of the upcoming MCU movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, has offered an update about everyone’s favourite symbiote’s next outing. In an interview with Collider, Pascal confirmed that Venom 3 is currently underway and in the early “planning stages” of development.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has blown the box office away since releasing back in October 2021. The action movie starring Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson has earned over $483 million at the worldwide box office. The sequel to the 2018 flick Venom is the sixth highest-grossing film of 2021 so far, having beaten sales of other huge releases such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Denis Villeneuve’s recent adaptation of Dune. Keeping its financial success in mind, it makes sense that Venom 3 would be in the works.

Although Pascal wasn’t heavy on details about the new Venom movie, she did hint that more emphasis will be put on the production once Spider-Man: No Way Home is released on December 15. “We are in the planning stages right now,” Pascal said. “But what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see No Way Home.”

From Venom 2’s post-credit scene, we know that Eddie (Hardy) and his gooey pal may be getting ready to cross over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it is still unclear what the duo’s next adventure will entail.

Stephen Graham, who plays detective Patrick Mulligan in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, suggested that fans may see him as the new villain in the series – the symbiote Toxin. But like we said, whether Venom 3 will centre around Peter Parker meeting Eddie and Venom, or if it follows the two’s battle with the new symbiote on the block (Toxin), nothing has been confirmed. Stay tuned for updates.

While we wait on more Venom 3 updates, fans can prepare themselves for all the upcoming superhero movies with our guide to Marvel Phase 4. If you are after more Sony-verse action, here is our guide to Morbius.