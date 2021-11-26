Venom star Stephen Graham says Toxin is a “possibility”

A new symbiote may be on its way. Stephen Graham, who plays detective Patrick Mulligan in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has addressed his future role in the series. According to the actor, seeing his character become Toxin, the third major symbiote alien in the Marvel universe, is a “possibility”.

Talking to Collider, Graham was asked about the ending of Venom 2 and how it may set up plans to have his character become Toxin in Venom 3 – if a new science fiction movie gets made. The actor recalled getting the part and having his son explain how he would likely become Toxin. “When the character came to the table, they said they wanted me to play this role and explained what it was, and I took the call and was like, ‘Oh, that sounds great,'” Graham said. “And then, I put the phone down, I went upstairs, and I told my son, Alfie. I said, ‘They’ve asked me to play this part in Venom.'”

“He went, ‘Dad, do you understand? He becomes Toxin.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ And then, he explained the whole thing, how he’s the spawn of Carnage and Venom,” Graham continued. “I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ So, there’s the possibility that may be explored in the future, and if it is, that’d be wonderful.”

The star added that there are some deleted scenes from Venom 2 that could be used in a film if they decide to bring Graham back as Toxin now that Carnage (Woody Harrelson) is seemingly out of the picture. However, no details on what these scenes might be were disclosed.

Only time will tell if we’ll get to see Patrick Mulligan become the next symbiote to face off against Venom and Eddie (Tom Hardy). Considering the box office success of Venom 2, and how its post-credit scene hints towards Venom venturing into the MCU – it does seem likely that Toxin will make an appearance. Stay tuned for updates.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to Venom’s long-time enemy Peter Parker’s new action movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theatres on December 15.

