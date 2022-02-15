Uncharted 2 release date, plot, trailer and more

What is Uncharted 2’s release date? Based on the best-selling videogame series of the same name, Uncharted is a globetrotting adventure movie that sees Tom Holland take on the role of Nathan Drake – embarking on his first treasure hunting mission. But after multiple cliffhangers and two juicy post-credit scenes at the end of the 2022 movie, many fans are already curious about the next chapter in Sony’s cinematic adaptation.

Released in February 2022, Uncharted acts as a prequel story to the famed videogame explorer Nathan Drake and his partnership with Victor’ Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). During the action movie, we see Nathan travel through underground vaults, fall out of planes, and destroy ancient pirate ships in his quest to recover a 500-year-old fortune and discover the fate of his long-lost brother in the process. The film ended with plenty of unanswered questions, and even saw Nathan and Sully get their hands on a new map. So, although Uncharted 2 hasn’t been officially announced yet, there is no doubt that we are on the cusp of an all-new franchise in the making.

In anticipation of a potential Uncharted 2, we here at The Digital Fix have done some exploring of our own. From its release date, cast, trailer and plot, we’ve put the pieces together to figure out what Sony’s hypothetical plans are. So buckle in, Drake fans; here are the answers to all your burning questions relating to Nathan’s next adventure on the big screen below.

Uncharted 2 release date: When will Uncharted 2 come out?

Currently, there is no release date for Uncharted 2 because Sony hasn’t officially confirmed a sequel yet. However, considering how the action movie made over $21.5 million during its opening weekend at the international box office, we are betting that news on Uncharted 2 will come out eventually, and probably sometime soon. Fingers crossed.

If Uncharted 2 does go into development, hopefully, it won’t have as bumpy a road as its predecessor. Uncharted was originally announced in 2008, and after a series of crew turnovers, filming was expected to begin in March 2020. But thanks to the global pandemic, this was delayed to July 2020, with reshoots then taking place in July 2021, and the movie finally being released in February 2022. So, in short, Uncharted took multiple years to come out.

Sony has undoubtedly learned from the whole process, so Uncharted 2 will probably have a smoother filming experience (again, fingers crossed). Still, we wouldn’t hold our breaths for anything before late 2024.

Uncharted 2 plot: What will happen in Uncharted 2?

There isn’t an official synopsis for Uncharted 2 just yet. But, thanks to the two post-credit scenes at the end of the first movie and the videogames on which the film is based on, we can begin to map out what Uncharted 2’s plot might look like.

In Uncharted, we see Nathan and Sully form their treasure hunting partnership after narrowly escaping from Sully’s ex, Braddock’s greedy clutches. However, as the film’s credits show, the duo is just getting started, and there is already a new criminal opponent to fill Braddock’s place.

Gage – a treasure hunter after Nathan’s family ring – was introduced, and in the second post-credit scene, we saw Sully and Nathan escaping from the man after a deal turned bad. So it looks like Uncharted 2 will start with Sully and Nathan on the run, with Gage no doubt hot on their heels.

Any fans of the Uncharted games may have already realised that the first film wasn’t a direct adaptation but rather a loosely based prequel that took elements from all the games in the series. With that in mind, we know that Uncharted 2 won’t be sticking strictly to the game’s stories either. However, there may be a big chunk of its script dedicated to a similar plot that we all know and love from the first game, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune.

Remember that ring we mentioned? Well, that family heirloom in the games is the key to finding Sir Francis Drake’s, Nathan’s ancestor, coffin – which also happens to hold the location of the lost city of gold, El Dorado.

Given how important the ring was in the post-credit scene, Nathan and Sully’s next treasure-hunting mission will likely follow the same beats as Drake’s Fortune. So pack your bags because it looks like the gang is heading to South America.

We also know that the sequel will be diving into Nathan’s lost brother, Sam’s, whereabouts and backstory. In the first post-credit scene in Uncharted, Sam is shown to be alive in prison, writing a postcard to Nathan, warning him to “watch his back”.

Uncharted 2 will likely explain why Sam is alive, why he is in prison, and why Sully may have lied to Nathan about his brother’s death. It is all very spicy, and personally, we can’t wait to see what Sony has in store for all Uncharted enthusiasts.

Uncharted 2 trailer: Is there a trailer for Uncharted 2?

Since Uncharted 2 hasn’t begun filming, unfortunately, there isn’t any footage for a thrilling trailer just yet. Once production gets underway, fans can expect to see Nathan and Sully’s first teaser clip a few months before the film’s release. Some more bad news is that we have no idea when this will be and can’t really estimate yet without more information or a production schedule.

Don’t worry, though, like Nathan, we are keeping our eyes peeled for any clues and will share the wealth of knowledge with you all as soon as we know more.

Uncharted 2 cast: Who will be in Uncharted 2?

It is likely that our two leading men, Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, will be returning as Sully and Nathan. In the post-credit scenes of the last movie, the two were in a full-fledged treasure hunting partnership and looking for their next big score, so seeing them back on the big screen makes sense.

However, before we can all dance for Holland joy, there is a casting catch here. There is the possibility that Nathan could be recast. In a 2021 interview, Holland shared how filming the first Uncharted wasn’t a great experience as it was very image-obsessed. He went on to say that he wouldn’t do another film that took that burly muscle approach.

“It was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps,” the star explained. “It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again.”

So Uncharted 2 will have to give Holland more to work with script-wise if it wants to keep him. The Spider-Man actor also has a busy schedule, being cast in the Fred Astaire biopic, which may cause future Uncharted filming complications – we will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

Sophia Ali, who portrays Chloe Frazer, is another figure we expect to see again. At the end of Uncharted, we saw her catch up with Nathan and Sully, and judging from the plot of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, we’d be willing to bet that she’ll pop up in a sequel.

We also expect that we will hear some news that Elena Fisher, who is Nathan’s love interest in the videogames, will be announced as a new character. However, there has been no confirmation on this speculation, or any hints as to who will play her if Sony decides to bring her on board for Nathan’s next big treasure heist.

Thanks to the post-credit scenes in the first movie, we are also waiting on at least two other big cast announcements. The first one is for Nathan’s brother Sam who was hinted to still be alive in prison somewhere. The second is for our next villain.

In the second post-credit scene, we see Nathan trying to strike a deal with Gage, played by Pilou Asbæk, who is after his family heirloom ring. Considering how the ring was the main focus in the scene and will likely be the central puzzle piece in the sequel, Asbæk returning is another strong possibility.

We will let you know as soon as more casting news and confirmations come in. In the meantime, you can buy the Uncharted videogame collection of PS5 on Amazon if you have an adventure itch that you need to scratch.

