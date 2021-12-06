Tom Holland says his next role after Spider-Man is Fred Astaire

It looks like Tom Holland will be taking a break from web-slinging and taking to the dance floor instead. In an interview with AP Entertainment, while promoting the upcoming MCU movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland shared that his next role will be Fred Astaire in Sony’s upcoming biopic about the famed dancer.

“Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire,” Holland said. “The script came in a week ago; I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me. I know Amy Pascal [producer on Spider-Man: Homecoming] has the script. She Facetimed me earlier when I was in the bath, and we had a lovely Facetime. But I will be playing Fred Astaire.”

Sony hasn’t commented on Holland’s statement. However, the casting news seems plausible given the fact that Pascal was first mentioned considering Holland for the role of Fred Astaire in a profile of the young star in GQ back in November 2021. In the profile, Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon said, “Pascal told me that she wants Holland to play Fred Astaire in a forthcoming movie (which might be a rare perfect casting).” However, the studio has officially confirmed nothing about Holland as Astaire at this point – stay tuned for updates.

Considering that the actor has experience in both dance and singing, too, it appears Batalon is right in his “perfect fit” statement for Holland’s potential casting as Fred Astaire. Holland made his West End debut in 2008 in the musical Billy Elliot as Michael Caffrey (Billy’s close friend) before taking the leading role as Billy in 2010.

Promoting #SpiderManNoWayHome in London, Tom Holland says he’ll play Fred Astaire in a film and discusses his future as Peter Parker. pic.twitter.com/iEhujKhFqw — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 5, 2021

Fred Astaire’s legendary career also began on stage. The famed dancer made his start in Broadway and on the West End before moving to Hollywood and starring in classic films such as Easter Parade and Funny Face. With the two’s shared experiences and Holland’s talent for dance, we are sure that he’d make a top-notch Astaire.

We will be sure to keep you updated once Sony confirms the casting for the upcoming Fred Astaire biopic. In the meantime, fans can enjoy Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theatres on December 15.